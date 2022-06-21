Black-owned tech firm awarded billion dollar military defense contract

Isaac Barnes, 39, is founder and President of Eminent Future, a Black-owned tech firm awarded a $13.4 billion dollar defense contract with the U.S. Airforce and the U.S. Spaceforce.

According to Black Business, hailing from Grand Rapids, Michigan, Issac would later drop out of college and serve piously with the US Marines, where he prospered as a software engineer and data analyst supporting the Commandant of the Marine Corps. Isaac then went on to work for the Secretary of Defense to produce federal websites and digital products that saved millions of dollars for the Department of Defense.

Black-owned Tech is making historic waves

Isaac went on to be the first Black multi-millionaire President of a Federal Digital Product and Innovation Company, Eminent Future. Serving as its President, he has been paramount in securing a defense contract worth more than $13.4 billion whilst positioning the company to be one of the fastest-growing companies in Arlington, Virginia.

On the heels of his remarkable accomplishments, Isaac, in conjunction with business partner Jose Risi established two crypto tokens, xMooney, and a stealth project. xMooney encourages its miners to reduce their carbon footprint while ensuring a more stable and secure blockchain.

Tech may be the key to Black economic freedom

Now, Isaac is using his platform and resources to give back. He is a vocal advocate for diversity in tech and is working to close the Black tech gap. He believes cryptocurrency and Web3 are the future and is creating pathways for more Black and Brown people to join the movement.

According to Black Business, Barnes led software development teams for both President Obama and President Trump. He goes by Future President because he plans to run for office in the early 2030s and is passionate about helping to upgrade democracy, create pathways for more people to create generational wealth, and break generational curses using technology. More information can be found on IsaacBarnes.com and his company’s website at EminentFuture.com