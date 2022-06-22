News

Husband of slain Uvalde teacher escorted off scene

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
People visit a memorial for the 19 children and two adults killed on May 24th during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 30, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
The husband of an Uvalde teacher that was killed in May’s shooting had his gun taken away and was escorted from the scene after trying to move forward to save his dying wife.

Ruben Ruiz is an officer for the Uvalde school district and was at Robb Elementary after a gunman entered the school and opened fire.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steven McCraw, Ruiz received a call from his wife, Eva Mireles, saying “she had been shot and was dying”.

“And what happened to him, is he tried to move forward into the hallway,” McCraw said. “He was detained and they took his gun away from him and escorted him off the scene.”

 

New Information Around Uvalde Law Enforcement Response 

As the days go on, more information has been revealed regarding law enforcement’s response on May 24. Col. McCraw called the response an “abject failure” and said District police chief Pete Arredondo was responsible.

“The only thing stopping a hallway of dedicated officers from entering room 111 and 112, was the on-scene commander, who decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children,” McCraw said. The on-scene commander was Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo.

At a City Council meeting Tuesday evening, public comment was made to not grant Arredondo a leave of absence and require him to appear publicly.

 

After hearing public comment, council member Earnest “Chip” W. King III said that initially the plan was to grant Arredondo, who is also a council member, a leave of absence “so you guys wouldn’t see him,” but he later made a motion to not grant the leave of absence. The motion passed unanimously.

McCraw said that Arredondo made “terrible decisions” that “set our profession back a decade”.

If Arredondo misses one more City Council meeting, he will be removed from the council for three absences in a row.

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

