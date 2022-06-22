National African American Reparations Commission adds new member

Listen to this article here

New York, NY – The National African American Reparations Commission (NAARC), has announced that Jessica Ann Mitchell Aiwuyor, founder of the National Black Cultural Information Trust, Inc., has been appointed to the NAARC as a commissioner.

“We are thrilled that Jessica is joining NAARC as a commissioner. Her background is exemplary and her commitment to bringing the conversations about overdue reparations, race and income-based housing discrimination, and other issues that directly affect Blacks in America have proven to help advance equality and justice work on a national level,” said Dr. Ron Daniels, Convenor of the NAARC.

“Jessica is part of a new generation of leaders that will help keep these conversations and this work moving forward, and undoubtedly expedite the day when Blacks in America are able to fully realize the promise of true freedom.”

About Jessica Ann Mitchell Aiwuyor

Jessica Ann Mitchell Aiwuyor is a reparationist, Pan African activist, and cultural communications specialist based in the Washington, DC area. The National Black Cultural Information Trust, Inc. shares cultural information, stories, and resources that uplift the collective freedom of Black communities, while correcting cultural misinformation.

“It is a great honor to join the National African American Reparations Commission, serving as a commissioner,” said Jessica Ann Mitchell Aiwuyor, Founder of the National Black Cultural Information Trust, Inc. “NAARC has been a longstanding source of guidance, clarity, and information concerning the movement for reparations, which are the key to repairing the harms done to our ancestors and our communities. They’re also the key to protecting the future of Black America. We are here to tell the story. We are here to complete the task at hand.”

In her past role as the Associate Director of Communications at the National Fair Housing Alliance (NFHA), Aiwuyor spearheaded strategic communications for federal housing discrimination lawsuits against Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, and Facebook Inc.

Aiwuyor has a bachelor’s degree in African World Studies from Fort Valley State University. She has a Master of Arts in Pan African Studies from the African American Studies Department of Syracuse University and a Master of Science in Public Relations from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, also at Syracuse University.

About National African American Reparations Commission (NAARC)

Established in April, 2015, the National African American Reparations Commission (NAARC) is a group of distinguished professionals from across the country with outstanding accomplishments in the fields of law, medicine, journalism, academia, history, civil rights and social justice advocacy. They are united in a common commitment to fight for reparatory justice, compensation and restoration of African American communities that were plundered by the historical crimes of slavery, segregation and colonialism and that continue to be victimized by the legacies of slavery and American apartheid.

Dr. Ron Daniels is Convener of the NAARC, veteran civil and human rights activist and Distinguished Lecturer Emeritus, York College, City University of New York.

The Commission has devised a 10 Point Reparations Program to serve as a guide and frame of reference for the growing reparations movement in the U.S.