Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Collective Opens in L.A.

Nipsey Hussle’s estate held a grand opening for The Marathon Collective this past weekend. The Grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony took place in Canoga Park, California on June 18 at 11:00 a.m.

The Marathon Collective is a premier THC and CBD retail dispensary. While there, customers are able to purchase Nipsey’s Marathon OG strain and cannabis products. The estate had been planning to open the store for a while, according to “The Marathon (Cultivation)” documentary.

The documentary was led by Nipsey’s older brother, Samiel Asghedom (a.k.a. Blacc Sam) and is 35 minutes long. The documentary” follows Nipsey Hussle and Blacc Sam’s journey as it gives you a behind the scenes view of the creation of the business.

“We’ve been in the marijuana business for a minute, illegally,” Blacc Sam said in a documentary featuring Nipsey before his death. “We always had our eyes on a legit license and we wanted to put together something that explains the journey.”

Marathon Collective keeps Nipsey Hussle’s movement and memory alive

During the ribbon cutting, Blacc Sam, Nipsey’s sister, father and Nipsey’s love and business partner Lauren London, gathered with friends and fans to honor the late rapper. Fans walked down a red carpet, past a Nipsey Hussle tribute sign next to his signature Lincoln, and got a view of Nip’s Grammy for Best Rap Performance and his certified platinum plaque for his debut studio album, Victory Lap.

The Marathon collective is just one way Hussle’s family and team is keeping his memory alive. Back in May of last year, The Marathon clothing announced their partnership with puma to release collaborations from both their clothing lines. The collaboration has produced an abundance of clothing from shirts and sweatpants to shoes and hats. The store has two locations, both located in Los Angeles California.