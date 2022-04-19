Off-Duty New Jersey Police allowed to get high legally according to AG Matthew Platkin

News

Off-Duty New Jersey Police allowed to get high legally, AG says

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
(NJ.com)
Off-duty New Jersey police officers are allowed to use the state’s legal weed without facing discipline, according to Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

Ahead of recreational marijuana being sold legally in the state for the first time, Platkin issued a memo reminding police chiefs that law enforcement agencies “may not take any adverse action against any officers because they do or do not use cannabis off duty.”

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed into law the Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance, and Marketplace Modernization Act in November 2020, with recreational weed sales beginning in a handful of retail locations mid-April for those 21 and up.

Gov. Murphy said he’s open to changing rules on legal marijuana in New Jersey to effectively bar police officers in the state from getting high while they’re off-duty.

New Jersey Police may be allowed to smoke cannabis while off-duty

Police officers are barred from possessing or using marijuana while on the clock, or performing any work while under the influence.

“To be clear, there should be zero tolerance for cannabis use, possession or intoxication while performing the duties of a law enforcement officer,” Platkin said. “And there should be zero tolerance for unregulated marijuana consumption by officers at any time, on or off duty, while employed in this state.

“The safety of our communities and our officers demands no less.”

But some lawmakers have voiced concern about off-duty cops getting high because marijuana stays in peoples’ systems longer and it’s harder to track whether somebody is currently under the influence.

“As Mayor & Pro Law Enforcement Senator I respectfully disagree w/ directives to allow off-duty police officers to smoke weed. With cannabis remaining in one’s system for 30 days; police will subject themselves to never ending lawsuits & questioning of their (judgments),” state Sen. Paul Sarlo, D-Bergen, said in a statement on Twitter.

What do you think? Should off-duty law enforcement officers be allowed to consume legal marijuana?

