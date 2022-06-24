Baltimore Ravens lose Jaylon Ferguson and Tony Siragusa on same day

Listen to this article here

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, the team announced Wednesday.

The team’s statement was followed by head coach John Harbaugh who stated, “Jaylon was a good-hearted, gentle person who loved his family and his team.” Harbaugh continued, “He was a joy to talk with and be around every day. You always wanted to see and talk to ‘Ferg.’ Our prayers and our help go to his family. Our hearts are with his Spirit. R.I.P., Jaylon.”

Per ESPN, at approximately 11:25 p.m. Tuesday, Baltimore Police said officers responded to a home in the northern district of the city, where they found Ferguson unresponsive and being treated by medics. Ferguson never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on the scene by medics, according to police.

Baltimore Police said there were no signs of trauma found and no foul play was suspected. Ferguson’s body was transported to the medical examiner’s office, where a cause of death will later be determined.

On Thursday, Ferguson’s family issued a statement, responding to previous reports of a potential overdose, “Despite the speculation in earlier reports, at this point in time the cause of Jaylon’s death has yet to be determined. This is one of the darkest moments in our lives and we are all still utterly shocked. We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this difficult time.”

Baltimore Ravens and NFL Family lost Tony Siragusa

For over a decade Tony Siragusa was a dominant nose tackle who could take up multiple blockers at the same time thanks to his agility and brute force.

After seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, he joined the Baltimore Ravens, where most NFL fans grew to know Siragusa and his larger-than-life personality. On Thursday, he was remembered fondly by teammates Shannon Sharpe and Ray Lewis.

According to TMZ, police investigating Siragusa’s death revealed that he received CPR at a home in Toms River, New Jersey before passing away. Police were informed of a “CPR in progress” at 11:45 in the morning before being dispatched to the scene.

The police said that Siragusa was pronounced dead at the scene after police and EMS arrived. An autopsy of the exact cause of the death is reportedly pending.

Siragusa, nicknamed “Goose,” played 12 NFL seasons. He was 55 years old.