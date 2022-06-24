“Inexcusable” prosecutors may lead to end of Oklahoma’s Death Penalty

Listen to this article here

Findings from an independent investigation into the conviction of an Oklahoma death row inmate have at least one Republican legislator calling for the end of the state’s use of capital punishment if the man is put to death.

According to CNN, the inquiry into the conviction of Richard Glossip showed his case was marred by “inexcusable” conduct by prosecutors, investigators stated Wednesday.

“Our conclusion is that no reasonable jury, hearing the complete record and the uncovered facts detailed in this report, would have convicted Richard Glossip of capital murder,” said attorney Stan Perry with the law firm Reed Smith, which conducted the investigation.

New report may be Glossip’s only hope of leaving Death Row

The report was commissioned by a legislative committee of 34 state lawmakers — including 28 Republicans — expressing concern about the case against Glossip, a motel manager convicted of murder in the 1997 death of his boss, Barry Van Treese.

“The investigative report confirmed in my mind that we do have an innocent man on death row,” Republican state representative and committee member Kevin McDugle said at a Wednesday news conference.