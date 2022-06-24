JUSTICE

“Inexcusable” prosecutors may lead to end of Oklahoma’s Death Penalty

by Ezekiel J. Walker
Inmate is on Oklahoma's Death Row due to "inexcusable" prosecutors
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2021, photo provided by Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Richard Glossip. Oklahoma state Rep. Kevin McDugle a Republican, who is a self-described death-penalty supporter said on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, that a report by a Houston law firm into the conviction of death row inmate Richard Glossip proves Glossip's innocence. McDugle says he believes in the death penalty, but will fight to abolish it in Oklahoma if Glossip is put to death. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP)
Findings from an independent investigation into the conviction of an Oklahoma death row inmate have at least one Republican legislator calling for the end of the state’s use of capital punishment if the man is put to death.

According to CNN, the inquiry into the conviction of Richard Glossip showed his case was marred by “inexcusable” conduct by prosecutors, investigators stated Wednesday.

“Our conclusion is that no reasonable jury, hearing the complete record and the uncovered facts detailed in this report, would have convicted Richard Glossip of capital murder,” said attorney Stan Perry with the law firm Reed Smith, which conducted the investigation.

New report may be Glossip’s only hope of leaving Death Row

The report was commissioned by a legislative committee of 34 state lawmakers — including 28 Republicans — expressing concern about the case against Glossip, a motel manager convicted of murder in the 1997 death of his boss, Barry Van Treese.

“The investigative report confirmed in my mind that we do have an innocent man on death row,” Republican state representative and committee member Kevin McDugle said at a Wednesday news conference.

Prosecutors in Glossip’s case acknowledged another motel employee, then-19-year-old maintenance worker Justin Sneed, physically killed Van Treese with a baseball bat, but they told jurors Sneed did so in a murder-for-hire scheme masterminded by Glossip.

Richard Glossip was failed by the police and courts.

Sneed received a life sentence in a plea deal for his testimony against Glossip, which the new report says was the only evidence tying Glossip to the crime.

“We actually know who the murderer is, and yet somebody is on death row that’s not the murderer,” Perry said.

The first trial against Glossip was overturned because of ineffective defense counsel, and the Reed Smith investigation found prosecutors told police to destroy a box of evidence before the second trial began. “That’s inexcusable,” said Perry.

On Wednesday, Rep. McDugle said he supports the death penalty but believes the Glossip case shows weaknesses in the reliability of capital prosecutions. “If we put Richard Glossip to death, I will fight in this state to abolish the death penalty simply because the process is not pure,” he said.

Glossip’s case received new attention last month when Attorney General John O’Connor asked a court to set execution dates for 25 death row inmates, including Glossip. The request came after a federal judge ruled against Glossip in a case arguing Oklahoma’s lethal injection protocol is unconstitutionally cruel.

According to CNN, the Court of Criminal Appeals has not yet responded to O’Connor’s request to issue the death warrants. Glossip had three previous execution dates, each one stayed only hours before he was set to be put to death.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur and movie junky Ezekiel J. Walker has been writing since forever ago. Shortly after earning a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University, Walker released his first creative nonfiction book and has gone on to author two subsequent books related to African American culture. Walker's work has been published and covered in the Indy Star, Skipping Stones Magazine, Charlotte Magazine and a number of other publications. Right Brain creatively emaciated, Walker decided to try his hand at screenwriting and has won over thirty screenplay awards and film festival selections to date. Throughout his career, Walker has endeavored to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

