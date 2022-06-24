Sports

OKC Thunder drafts Chet Holmgren with second pick in NBA Draft

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Oklahoma City Thunder drafts Chet Holmgren with second pick in NBA Draft
With the second pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Chet Holmgren, from Gonzaga.

Holmgren played one season for the Gonzaga Bulldogs averaging 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.66 blocks per game. He was awarded the 2021-22 WCC Defensive Player of the Year, WCC Newcomer of the Year, and was named to the 2021-22 All-American Second Team by the AP.

 

Holmgren joins the blossoming duo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey to form what looks to become a promising trio.

The group will look to become the new franchise trio following in the footsteps of their predecessors, Westbrook, Harden, and Durant. 

 

The Oklahoma City Thunder also selected Jalen Williams from Santa Clara University with the 12th pick, Jaylin Williams from Arkansas with the 34th pick, and acquired the rights to the 11th pick, Ousmane Dieng from the New Zealand Basketball League.

 

“[OKC has] super rowdy fans that are die hard for their organization and I’m proud to represent them,” Holmgren told the media following the draft. 

“I have so much gratitude, not only for my parents, but my coaches, friends and family along the way,” said Holmgren. “So for this to finally pay off like this, it’s amazing.”

