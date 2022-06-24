After a woman rented out an airbnb room, her now-tenant refuses to leave

Listen to this article here

A home owner recently went viral on social media after a short-term Airbnb tenant refused to leave her home and still remains there today.

According to Girls United, the home owner put out an advertisement on airbnb saying she was renting out a room in her home on a short-term basis. She was looking to make extra income to pay off her mortgage, she shares in a video. “I put this ad up saying I was looking for someone to sublease one of the rooms in my house.”

The transaction went smoothly and she proceeded to go on vacation thinking nothing of it.

And then things went left.

“The person was supposed to be gone three days prior to my return. I talk to my housekeeper and she is like the person is still here in your house,” the home owner explains. Upon her return, the woman she rented her home to refused to leave. “She is still here in my house refusing to leave. So, I don’t know what to do.”

The woman films herself before panning the camera towards the renter. “I ain’t going nowhere,” the renter is heard saying before adding, “so deal with it.”

Per Girls United, the woman shares that she decided to call the police and take the necessary steps to file for an eviction order. “I had to go through protocols and all the legal blasé,” she says. “The police were right in my house and I tell them to get her out now and they are like oh, she is a tenant now.”

Airbnb says that’s between y’all.

Airbnb has posted policies for hosts to consider before doling out long-term rentals to individuals on their property, noting that typically speaking, anyone who stays in a place for less than 30 days usually don’t receive tenant’s rights.

“We encourage you to review your local rules and regulations before accepting a long-term reservation,” wrote Airbnb on its website.

Airbnb also states, “In most states and localities in the United States, guests who stay in a home or apartment for one month or longer—the exact number of days depends on jurisdiction—may establish rights as a tenant. Generally, this means that local tenancy laws could protect them, and you may not be able to remove them from your property without proceeding through required eviction processes in court.” The situation remains untenable.

In the video, the renter is heard saying that she is rightfully in the house. “This is my place,” she says before shutting a door in the home owner’s face. “Excuse me, you can record all you want. I ain’t going nowhere,” the renter adds as she walks back out of a room into the living room. “Don’t touch that door or I’m calling the police on you,” she adds, lighting something in the process.