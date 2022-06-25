Kendrick Lamar pays tribute to Virgil Abloh in Paris

Listen to this article here

On Thursday, Kendrick Lamar made a rare public appearance at Paris Fashion Week, performing at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection show.

During his performance, the Compton-born and bred rapper and songwriter paid tribute to the late fashion icon Virgil Abloh, former creative director of menswear for the iconic luxury fashion house, who died in 2021.

Kendrick Lamar continues legacy of honoring those past

As his new album is a personal journey of the people, emotions, and spirituality that have impacted him, a tribute to Virgil seems right on time for the multi-award winning lyricist.

Virgil Abloh thought outside of the box and his creative genius and ambition provided a level of intentionality through art and fashion in the same manner Kendrick can create a music masterpiece.

The visions of Virgil connected worlds and ideas like never before, pushing the envelope beyond the mundane and predictable, and offering something genuine and with purpose.

Both genius in their own right, Lamar routinely goes out of his way to acknowledge those who have impacted him. Even during his performance at the Super Bowl halftime show in February, King Kendrick wore a custom Louis Vuitton look from Abloh’s final collection for the fashion house.

Per ABC News, while sitting with other front row attendees of the show, Lamar performed a number of songs, including hits from his new album “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.” It was Kendrick’s outro to “Count Me Out” in which he paid tribute to Abloh.

Abloh, the founder of fashion brand Off-White and the first African American to serve as artistic director for Louis Vuitton, died at the age of 41 in November 2021, after a quiet but arduous battle with cancer.

“Long Live Virgil,” Kendrick said, before repeating Abloh’s name several times.