Kendrick Lamar set to release 1st album in five years

Kendrick Lamar announced on Monday his long-anticipated new album’s title and release date: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is officially scheduled to drop Friday, May 13, 2022.
A walking Masterclass, King Kendrick returns to a crowded throne after his 2017 critically acclaimed and Pultizer-winning album, DAMN, reaffirmed his rightful place in”the best rapper alive” debate. After a few years of bodying rappers on their own songs, Kung Fu Kenny has been largely unseen in the public eye.
It wasn’t until this year’s Super Bowl that fans got a glimpse of the introverted Gemini, but with this announcement, Kendrick is soon to be seen and more importantly heard from Compton all the way to Africa.
The Legend of Kendrick Lamar
Since his last album, he’s curated and helmed the Black Panther soundtrack, headlined Coachella and Top Dawg Entertainment’s Championship Tour, won a bunch of Grammy Awards, and been nominated for an Oscar.
Listening to a Kendrick album is to have an entirely Black experience. From his mother and father’s verbal spars leading into B**** Don’t Kill My Vibe, the cover of To Pimp a Butterfly, or the homage to classic hip hop storytelling in DUCKWORTH – Kendrick Lamar is equally defiant and melodically Black.
The soundtrack to 2020 protest
Today, Lamar’s music video “Alright” has 153+ million views on YouTube, however, its impact went from digital to real-life during the thousands of protests across the country after George Floyd’s murder. The song saw a 71% streaming increase during the time.
A man of the people, Kendrick Lamar also walked during a protest in Compton in support of Floyd.
While quiet by nature, his music speaks for itself, and if his most recent verse on Baby Keem’s family ties is true, the likes of Drake and J. Cole may find themselves without a throne to sit upon in hip hop’s latest round of musical chairs.
“Smokin’ on top fives, Mother**** that album, f*** that single, Burn that hard drive, Ain’t nobody safe when I come I’m killing everybody that’s outside.”