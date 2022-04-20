Kendrick Lamar set to release 1st album in five years

Kendrick Lamar announced on Monday his long-anticipated new album’s title and release date: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is officially scheduled to drop Friday, May 13, 2022.

A walking Masterclass, King Kendrick returns to a crowded throne after his 2017 critically acclaimed and Pultizer-winning album, DAMN, reaffirmed his rightful place in”the best rapper alive” debate. After a few years of bodying rappers on their own songs, Kung Fu Kenny has been largely unseen in the public eye.

It wasn’t until this year’s Super Bowl that fans got a glimpse of the introverted Gemini, but with this announcement, Kendrick is soon to be seen and more importantly heard from Compton all the way to Africa.

The Legend of Kendrick Lamar

Since his last album, he’s curated and helmed the Black Panther soundtrack, headlined Coachella and Top Dawg Entertainment’s Championship Tour, won a bunch of Grammy Awards, and been nominated for an Oscar.

Listening to a Kendrick album is to have an entirely Black experience. From his mother and father’s verbal spars leading into B**** Don’t Kill My Vibe, the cover of To Pimp a Butterfly, or the homage to classic hip hop storytelling in DUCKWORTH – Kendrick Lamar is equally defiant and melodically Black.

The soundtrack to 2020 protest