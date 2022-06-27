Russell Westbrook And Skip Bayless sizzle beef in Twitter exchange

Listen to this article here

Over the past few days twitter exchanges have heated up between NBA star and LA Lakers guard, Russell Westbrook and Oklahoma City-born Fox Sports columnist on “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed”, Skip Bayless.

The exchange started back on June 23 during the NBA draft. With the 35th pick in the draft the Lakers picked Max Christie, to which Bayless responded with the following Tweet.

“Lakers acquire a 2nd-round pick, take Michigan State’s Max Christie, who shot only 32% from 3 last season. Perfect! He’ll fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick.”

The name Westbrick references Westbrook’s struggles when shooting from the field during his previous season. Westbrook also has a career three-point field goal percentage of 30% and overall field goal shooting percentage of 44%.

Westbrook would respond to Bayless with a Tweet of his own saying “Yoooo… watch your mouth. Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face.”

Bayless would not back down as he clapped back Sunday night with the two following responses:

“Hey, Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) … happy to talk face-to-face about the nickname I believe I originated in 2012. JOIN ME ON TV/PODCAST. Let’s talk about how you’ll make $47 mil next yr after being THE WORST 3-PT SHOOTER IN THE NBA! Most overpaid player ever? PLEASE JOIN ME”

“Amazing & amusing how Russell Westbrook is trying to turn himself into a victim after he was such a nightmare for Laker Nation last yr. All he has to do to shut up/shut down us critics is simply to MAKE SHOTS & QUIT COMMITTING SADLY COMICAL TURNOVERS. But … it’s critics’ fault.”

This is not the first instance of Skip Bayless and Russell Westbrook disliking each other. Back in march of this year, Bayless explained on his podcast “The Skip Bayless Show” how back in 2012, he and Westbrook had an exchange where Westbrook told him “you ain’t bleep.” He also talked about how he received death threats and needed bodyguards just to return home to OKC.

With Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on vacation until July 4, Bayless says he will be tweeting until then. As of 2:04 p.m. on June 27, Westbrook has not responded to the recent tweets made by Bayless.