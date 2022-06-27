Jan. 6 panel calls surprise hearing to present new evidence on insurrection

Listen to this article here

After obtaining new evidence, the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the nation’s Capitol will hold a surprise hearing on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Last week, Congressional members of the committee said there wouldn’t be anymore hearings until July as Congress had already left Washington for a two-week recess. The unexpected change gives people tuning in to tomorrow’s hearing the expectation of receiving bombshell revelations.

The subject of Tuesday’s hearing is so far unclear, according to the Associated Press. Yet, it comes after the committee heard witness testimony from a British documentarian who recorded the insurrection, interviews with Proud Boys members and interviews with Trump and his family.

Filmmaker Nick Quested testified about the documentary he was working on to understand why such a divide exists in the U.S. Quested was filming various rallies in D.C. in December of 2020 when he learned about the Stop the Steal Rally on Jan. 6.

In addition, the committee recently obtained new footage of Trump and his inner circle taken both before and after Jan. 6, 2021 from British filmmaker Alex Holder, according to the AP.

It’s unclear if Holder or the footage will be the subject of Tuesday’s hearing.

Jan. 6 committee blames Trump for insurrection

So far, the committee has held five hearings, with testimony from Republicans who were inside Trump’s inner circle before, during and after the insurrection.

The previous hearings focused on how Trump knew his election wasn’t rigged but spread the lie anyway, how he encouraged violence against then-vice president Pence, and how he attempted to influence the Department of Justice to say the election was corrupt. The bipartisan committee has held primetime hearings, with clips of the hearings often going viral online, as it attempts to make the case that the twice-impeached former president incited the insurrection and should be held criminally liable.

Last week, the committee stated that the two July hearings would focus on domestic extremists who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, along with what Trump was doing during the violence.