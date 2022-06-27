Senator John Cornyn wants segregation in response to Pres. Obama tweet

Listen to this article here

While many individuals would think racism has died down since slavery, many people, such as Senator John Cornyn, prove that our country is still broken and racism is in full affect.

Following the overturn of Roe V. Wade, many individuals were outraged, expressing their anger towards the Supreme Court on social media. One of these people who conveyed their emotions was Barack Obama, 44th president of the United States.

On Twitter, Obama tweeted, “Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it regulated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues — attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans.”

Just like her husband, Michelle Obama too shared her emotions on Instagram in a statement. She asserted, “I am heartbroken for people around this country who just lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their own bodies… This horrifying decision will have devastating consequences, and it must be a wake-up call, especially to the young people who will bear its burden…”

The overturn of this law has many individuals worried about the future of the country. If they overturned one of the most important laws in history, which one’s next?

Well, Senator John Cornyn wants to go back to the olden days, when racial segregation was implemented and African Americans had no freedom. Cornyn retweeted Obama’s tweet with the caption, “Now do Plessy vs Ferguson/Brown vs Board of Education.”

Now do Plessy vs Ferguson/Brown vs Board of Education. https://t.co/hrUYCcIq8Y — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) June 25, 2022

Plessy vs Ferguson was a landmark law of 1896 that solidified racial discrimination, preventing constitutional challenges to racial segregation and securing the survival of Jim Crow laws for over half a century. It wasn’t until 1954, when the Supreme Court ruled in Brown vs. Board of Education, deciding that racial segregation in public schools was a violation of the Fourteenth Amendment. It overturned Plessy vs Ferguson, struck down segregation in public schools and led to students achieving higher levels of education.

Cornyn’s tweet quickly went viral, with many Americans believing that he was stating that the Supreme Court should overturn Brown v. Board of Education. Joaquin Castro, Texas Democratic Representative, asserted, “Sounds like you’re arguing for a return to segregated schools, Senator.”

Many people were shocked after Cornyn’s statement, publicly displaying his racial mindset to everyone. Betty Buckley, an American actor and singer, shared exactly how she feels about the Texas Senator.

You are an irremdeemable piece of shite, Cornyn!! A shameful embarrassment to Texas! I am one of your constituents. You make me sick!! https://t.co/LgrJaNFRes — Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) June 25, 2022

Tom Mallory, a white man, retweeted his tweet, “You miss this sort of thing?” with an image of a Black man drinking from a “colored” water fountain.

You miss this sort of thing? pic.twitter.com/5bI16SiXHm — Tom Mallory 🇺🇦 (@tom_mallory) June 25, 2022

In an attempt to cover-up his last statement, after receiving major backlash and criticism, Cornyn stated, “Thank goodness some SCOTUS precedents are overruled.” However, many people are not believing his attempt at fixation, some saying, ‘Nah dude the hood is already off” and “Take a nap old man.”

With that tweet, Cornyn lost many of his supporters, but likely retained and potentially gained others who feel the same yet remain less brazenly bigoted.