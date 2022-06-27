Kendrick Lamar closes show in blood-soaked plea for women’s rights

Listen to this article here

Kendrick Lamar closed out his headline Glastonbury set with an direct plea for women’s rights. Wearing his heart on his sleeve beyond his illuminating fifth studio album, “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar is living his truths in full view.

The Grammy-winning Gemini, who had initially been announced as part of the lineup for the festival’s 50th anniversary in 2020, finally made his debut on Sunday after pandemic delays.

Per CNN, when Lamar took to the stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, he addressed themes of social injustice, faith, greed, loyalty and prejudice with choreographed performances of tracks such as “N95” and “United in Grief” from the new album as well as older hits like “Humble” and “Alright.”