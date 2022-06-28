Kyle Rittenhouse Announces Shooting Video Game Targeted at the Media

Listen to this article here

“The media has attacked me from day one, and now it’s my turn to fight back,” Kyle Rittenhouse, an 18-year-old murderer, told the Washington Examiner.

On June 23rd, Rittenhouse announced on Twitter to unveil a new video game, with earnings going towards funding defamation against the media for how they covered his trial.

The tweet stated, “I am releasing a video game to fight back against the fake news! It’s called Kyle Rittenhouse’s TURKEY SHOOT. Go to RittenhouseGame.com and pre-order the game now!”

Rittenhouse kills two people, injuring one during Black Lives Matter Protest

On August 25, 2020, Rittenhouse, then a 17-year-old boy, shot and killed two people while injuring another at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The protest was honoring all the Black lives that were taken due to police brutality, especially days after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rusten Sheske, a white police officer, shot Blake seven times, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. After the police officer who shot Blake was not arrested on federal charges, Americans became enraged, sparking protests worldwide.

During the third night of protests, Rittenhouse came armed with a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle to protect Kenosha businesses from looters and burglars. But, Rittenhouse did more than just guard businesses; in fact, he went on to shoot three white men. Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber died from the shooting, while Gaige Grosskreutz survived his injuries.

Rittenhouse shot Joseph Rosenbaum, a 36-year-old unarmed white man, who was chasing Rittenhouse and grabbed his rifle, prompting Rittenhouse to shoot him four times and kill Rosenbaum. However, Rittenhouse proved that he was not done with killing people yet. After hitting Rittenhouse with his skateboard, he went on to shoot and kill Anthony Huber, a 26-year-old man. Then, ending his rampage of terror with one more shooting, Rittenhouse struck Gaige Grosskreutz, a 26-year-old man armed with a handgun, in his right arm. Grosskreutz ended up surviving the shooting.

In November 2021, Rittenhouse faced first-degree intentional homicide and four other felony charges but ultimately would be released, as his lawyers claimed he was using self-defense under the Second Amendment.

This trial sparked controversy among many Americans, believing that Rittenhouse should have been convicted for the shootings.

Many conservatives were upset with the Black Lives Matter protests, supporting Rittenhouse and raising $2 million to cover his bail. As a result, citizens viewed Rittenhouse as an individual who made everything worse by inflicting violence by bringing a gun to the protest.

“Kyle Rittenhouse’s Turkey Shoot”

After beating his case, Rittenhouse created a game so individuals could experience what shooting is like. The game is called “Kyle Rittenhouse’s Turkey Shoot” and is available on pre-order for $9.99.

To promote his game, Rittenhouse released a video where he shoots the air with a Nerf gun while rap music plays in the background. Rittenhouse continues, “It’s the fake news turkey s–t. Got a laser gun going pew pew pew. Follow my suits. We about to bankrupt the fake news.”

In the video game, idiotic turkeys roam a grassy field, then cartoon Rittenhouse shoots the animals with slogans such as “fake news” and “MSDNC” painted on their bodies. The game has a timer to determine how many turkeys an individual can shoot in the destined time.

The profits will go towards Rittenhouse’s Media Accountability Project, an initiative that strives to file defamation lawsuits against the media who covered his trial back in 2021.

Collaborating with Mint Studios, one of the top publishers in mobile games, Mint Chip, CEO, told the Washington Examiner, “We had to step in to help Kyle after we saw what was done to him. Before the trial, you couldn’t even mention his name in a positive manner on social media without getting banned. The truth literally got you suspended. We fight for the truth.”

For the game trailer, Rittenhouse declares, “The media is nothing but a bunch of turkeys with nothing better to do than to push their lying agenda and destroy innocent people’s lives.” He said the game is a response to the hateful perception depicted by the media, further telling the Washington Examiner, “That’s why I’ve decided to launch the Kyle Rittenhouse Turkey Shoot video game and partner with Mint Studios to create a fun and interactive way to get everyone involved in holding the media accountable.”

With the upcoming release of the game, many people have mixed feelings about it. While some individuals believe that Rittenhouse should be in prison for murder, others are pleased that he got his charges dropped for self-defense. Regardless, Rittenhouse continues to make a name for himself in the same media outlets he claims to fight against.