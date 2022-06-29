Poppi’s Spa and Lounge makes self-care a reality

Listen to this article here

With stress levels at an all-time high, many Americans are overwhelmed and flustered with everything happening today. Many could use a getaway; luckily, with stress comes relief in the form of business: Poppi’s Spa and Lounge, a Black-owned business dedicated to providing self-care.

TJ Woodberry, a self-taught, self-funded Black entrepreneur, was inspired to launch her business from her desire to improve her self-care habits. “Poppi’s started as a passion project for me after I sold my previous business and started working on my self-care journey…I am a restless person, so I started working on this project because I thought what Tulsa needs is an amazing, safe place for people to gather, center, and focus on self,” Woodberry told Tulsa People.

In 2017, Woodberry, a longtime Tulsa resident, left a prosperous career in international auto sales to focus on her wellbeing and family but realized her drive needed a creative outlet.

Then, in August 2019, her dreams became a reality as Woodberry opened up “Poppi’s Spa and Lounge,” a place for people to feel relieved, calm, and indulge in the wonders of spa treatment. Therefore, Woodberry launched “Founded and Funded by Women,” a nonprofit initiative to ensure that women have the resources and financial capital to invest in themselves to build their businesses. Woodberry asserts, “I’m happiest; I’m most myself when I am helping other women realize their dreams.”

Poppi’s Spa and Lounge: A Black-owned self-care spot

Adapting to business amid COVID-19 was a challenge for Woodberry and her staff since they provide high-contact services; however, they managed to adjust creatively to guarantee customer satisfaction. Woodberry states, “When summer hit, one thing we did that was awesome and unique for us was we took our services outside. We have a patio, which we enclosed using some impermanent enclosures and were doing massages and facials on the patio. COVID or not, it was fun.”

Additionally, because of the pandemic, Woodberry has increased safety protocols for both the safety of her customers and her staff, allowing her to host small events like bridal showers, baby showers, and birthday parties.

Located in the Blue Dome District at 302 S. Frankfort Ave, Suite C, the business is divided into two areas: the lounge and spa. The lounge provides treatment in the color therapy pod, the infrared sauna, or the salt room for customers. Woodberry loves color therapy treatment, as it “is a great treatment for anxiety, subtle mood issues; it’s a great calming space.”

Satisfied customers

Color therapy is performed in a semi-enclosed space with changing lights to cater to moods. Next, the infrared sauna is perfect for muscle aches and pains and detoxification. Lastly, the salt room benefits the skin and your respiratory system.

The spa provides services in facials, waxing, massages, and body treatments, along with an option to purchase a spa package with several different services.

Woodberry’s place is a favorite spa spot in Tulsa; as one Tulsan states, “Great staff, calm and relaxing atmosphere. I’m grateful for the space that Poppi has created for Tulsa residents to relax and help the process of healing in different forms! Phenomenal place!! Make sure you book today; you’ll love it!”

Madison Bryant, a satisfied customer, said, “Absolutely amazing staff with a gorgeous and clean facility! I couldn’t have been any happier with my experience; I will definitely be coming back and recommending everyone I know! Thank you for an amazing relaxing day!

Woodberry is beyond appreciative of the support she has received from her business and loyal customers. “Rather than going to a big-box spa or a chain, they could go somewhere that’s not just Black-owned, but locally owned, woman-owned,” Woodberry said.

As some residents consider Poppi’s “the best spa in Tulsa”, it’s safe to say that Woodbury is doing a wonderful job with her business, leaving her customers satisfied and establishing a welcome atmosphere in the Tulsa community.