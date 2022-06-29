Texas document shows state wants to secede from the U.S.

Listen to this article here

The Texas GOP has recently been pushing for a referendum to decide if the state should secede from the United States.

The state has outlined its intention to press for such a referendum in a document from its Platforms and Resolutions Committee. In this document, it specifies the demand that the state hold a vote on the matter. The document was produced in connection with the Texas Republican Party’s convention in Houston, which is where nearly 5,000 Texas GOP delegates voted to reject the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

In the section titled “State Sovereignty”, the document says the state can secede if local self-government rights have been impaired.

“Pursuant to Article 1, Section 1, of the Texas Constitution, the federal government has impaired our right of local self-government. Therefore, federally mandated legislation that infringes upon the 10th Amendment rights of Texas should be ignored, opposed, refused, and nullified. Texas retains the right to secede from the United States, and the Texas Legislature should be called upon to pass a referendum consistent thereto.”

On line 1280 of the document in the section titled “State Governance”, it also urges state lawmakers to allow the citizens of Texas to vote “to determine whether or not the State of Texas should reassert its status as an independent nation,” in the states 2023 ballot.

Can Texas secede? Document shows it wants to try

The document covers more things than just seceding however. Here are some of the things stated in the document.

Constitutional issue 29 wants the 88th Texas Legislature to clarify that the Equal Rights Amendment was only valid through March 22, 1979.

Issue 82 supports abolishing the estate tax (commonly known as the Death Tax), inventory taxes, business franchise taxes, taxes on phone and internet services, and the Affordable Care Act Home Sales Tax.

Issue 207 “oppose[s] homosexual marriage, regardless of state of origin,” and “affirm[s] God’s biblical design for marriage and sexual behavior between one biological man and one biological woman, which has proven to be the foundation for all great nations in Western civilization.”

Issue 200 says “We believe that all historical war memorials, including Confederate monuments, in Texas shall be protected from future removal or defacement, and we believe that those monuments that have been removed should be restored to their historical locations.”

In addition, the document favors a law prohibiting sex ed. in public schools, rejects Critical Race Theory in favor of a Post-Marxist ideology, opposes efforts to validate transgender identity, seeks repeal of the hate crime laws, wants to get rid of gun free zones, and seeks to abolish abortion, among other issues.

Click here to read the full “Report of the Permanent 3 2022 Platform & Resolutions Committee”