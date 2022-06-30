NBA Forward Miles Bridges Arrested In LA on felony domestic violence

Listen to this article here

Charlotte Hornets starting power forward Miles Bridges was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles.

While it has been reported the arrest is for domestic violence, LAPD has not released a statement on the charges.

A warrant was issued by LAPD after Bridges allegedly injured a woman during a physical dispute a day earlier in Los Angeles. Bridges would then turn himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department and was charged with felony domestic violence, TMZ reported.

Police were called to the scene of the dispute but Miles Bridges was gone by the time police arrived. The 6’7″, 225-pound NBA star received a felony charge and has been released on $130,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman Bridges had the dispute with reportedly required medical attention, however the extent of her injuries is unknown.

Miles Bridges arrested, accused of domestic violence

The 24-year-old Bridges, who’s also a rapper under the name RTB MB, spent his first four seasons with the Hornets. He was the leading scorer for the team this past season and is set to become a restricted free agent and could command a max contract in the coming weeks. The news of his arrest however could change that as it came on the eve of NBA Free Agency.

The 12th overall pick out of Michigan State in 2018 had his best season in 2021-22, averaging 20.2 points, 7 rebounds and 3.8 assists, all career highs. The star was expected to be a coveted target for teams and garner a contract that could be worth upwards of $173 million.

This is not the first thing recently that has put Miles Bridges in the news. Earlier this month, Bridges also damaged his reputation after he posted a photo on his Instagram story that featured a styrofoam cup with a pinkish-colored liquid and a joint.

Many people on social media thought it was lean and expected the forward to get in trouble with the NBA. Bridges tried to dispel the speculation when he wrote, “Pink lemonade,” in a tweet that he later deleted.

The Charlotte Hornets released the following statement regarding Miles Bridges this morning.