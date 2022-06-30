Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in as Supreme Court Justice today

Listen to this article here

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, the most senior member of the U.S. Supreme Court’s liberal wing, said he will officially step down from the bench at noon on Thursday, per ABC News. The court announced he will then swear in his former law clerk — Ketanji Brown Jackson — to take his place on the bench as the first Black female justice in American history.

“It has been my great honor to participate as a judge in the effort to maintain our Constitution and the Rule of Law,” Breyer wrote in a letter to President Joe Biden dated Wednesday.

Soon-to-be Justice Jackson will take both her oaths at noon — Chief Justice John Roberts administering the constitutional oath and Justice Breyer delivering the judicial oath. Her addition to the Supreme Court will mark the first time four women serve at the same time.

Kentaji Brown Jackson makes Supreme Court history amid unpredictable times.

