Vandals destroy campaign signs of city councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper

Shortly after launching her campaign for re-election, Tulsa City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper’s campaign became the target of vandalism. Over the weekend, vandals cut a large sign placed atop a hill in North Tulsa in half. Several other smaller campaign signs are also missing.

The campaign reported they were made aware of a “woman with dreadlocks in a silver Lexus” defacing or stealing the signs. According to estimates from a campaign spokesperson, the vandalism and theft over the weekend will likely cost the campaign $100-$200.

In a statement to The Black Wall Street Times, Councilor Hall-Harper said the actions were “hurtful”.

“It’s really hurtful that this happened,” Hall-Harper said.

“I don’t take money from PACS. The money used to purchase our signs come from my constituents who gave me $5 and $10! So, this is hurtful. However, when they go low we will go high! There is so much more work to be done, we will stay focused.”

Vandalism comes as Hall-Harper launches campaign fourth term on Tulsa City Council

The incidents of vandalism come as the District One city councilor is seeking re-election to a fourth term. Since she was first elected in 2016, Hall-Harper has led many notable efforts for progress across District 1.

Several years ago, Hall-Harper worked to launch the first in a series of expungement expos to help Tulsans have their criminal records expunged. The efforts have helped nearly 500 Tulsans receive expungements, opening up greater access to employment and housing opportunities.

Hall-Harper was also instrumental in passing the 1921 Resolution. The resolution offers a formal apology from the city council and is a key step in the fight for reparations for survivors and descendants of the 1921 Massacre.

Perhaps most notably, she led the charge to build and open Oasis Fresh Market in the Spring of 2021. The grocery store, the result of years of work from Hall-Harper and community members, eliminates a food desert in the District 1 community.

“I am hoping that the next generation of entrepreneurs will come and work here and learn how to operate a grocery story,” Hall-Harper said at the groundbreaking of Oasis in 2020.

“This is generational. It’s generational opportunity, it’s generational wealth, it’s generational health that we’re going to be accomplishing here today.”

Hall-Harper’s campaign says it will fix the damaged sign and replace the stolen ones in the next few days.