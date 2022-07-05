North Texas shooter kills himself after killing 2 people, wounding 4 others

Listen to this article here

On July 3rd, a gunman, who police have not identified, killed two people and wounded four others. He then proceeded to kill himself in the Fort Worth area of Texas.

This tragic incident occurred in a home in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The Texas shooter fired at officers, resulting in a shootout at his home around 6:45 p.m. The gunman struck one officer in both legs, then hit the other two in the arm. Three of the four victims wounded were police officers, while the other person was an older woman who initially called the police. Inside the home, a woman and man were both found dead. As for the suspect himself, he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Matt Spillane, Haltom City Police Det., stated that the suspected Texas shooter “had a military-style rifle near him and a handgun within the vicinity of his arm.”

Similar Incidents Happened Two to Three Days Before

However, this is not the first time suspects have killed law enforcement officers responding to calls.

On June 30th, a similar incident occurred when Lance Storz, a 49-year-old white man, killed three officers as they attempted to serve a domestic violence warrant to his home. Again, this happened in eastern Kentucky, at a home in Allen, a small town in the hills of Appalachia.

Initially, four officials responded, then called for backup after Storz shot at them. In addition to killing three officials, Storz wounded five others.

After an hours-long standoff between Storz and officials, they took him into custody. He finally surrendered after negotiations that involved his family members. Storz remains jailed on a $10 million bond, charged with two counts of murder of a police officer.

On July 1st, around 8:30 a.m, a Chicago police officer was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call near the block of West Taylor Street.

“They got on the elevator, went upstairs, and as soon as they got off the elevator to go to the apartment, they were fired upon by the offender.” Chicago Police Superintendent, David Brown, stated. The suspect ambushed the officer, suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and arm.

Following the suspect’s arrest, the suspect was taken to the hospital for an injury to the wrist. As a result, the court is holding the suspect on a $2 million bond.

These incidents happened two to three days before the Fort Worth area shooting. In all three scenarios, cops were killed or suffered injuries by the shooters.