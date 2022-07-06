News

City of Boston responds to Patriot Front march and alleged assault

by Ezekiel J. Walker
by Ezekiel J. Walker
City of Boston responds to Patriot Front march and alleged assault
Boston Herald staff photo by Stuart Cahill Members of the white supremacist group The Patriot Front march through Boston shortly before 12:45 p.m. Saturday. (Boston Herald staff photo by Stuart Cahill)
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail
Listen to this article here

Per ABC News, Boston officials are responding to the growing threat of white supremacists, just days after Patriot Front members marched through the city and reportedly assaulted a Black man.

“We know these threats are continuing to escalate across the country, and that Boston must be the leading light in how we are acting in a coordinated way and tackling and supporting our community members,” said Mayor Michelle Wu Tuesday. She joined local and state police departments, the FBI and the attorney general’s office to discuss impending actions of known extremist groups.

The Anti-Defamation League, which tracks hate groups nationwide, has labeled Patriot Front as a white supremacist group spreading racism, antisemitism, and other forms of hate online. The ADL states the group is focused on “preserving America’s identity as a European-American one.”

Boston. Of course.

“We’re not surprised. Boston has had a long legacy of racism,” said local Reverend Kevin Peterson. “In fact, the city was founded on racism. Slaves were imported here. And that legacy continues into 2022.”

The group marched in Boston on Saturday with concealed faces and flags, wearing shirts that read “Reclaim America.”

Police say a Black man reported that he was assaulted during the march, after the man said he was trying to record the group on his cellphone. In the police report by Boston Police Department, the man said Patriot Front members with shields began to surround and shove him after he started to record.

When he tried to shove back in order to free himself, he was knocked to the ground, kicked and beaten, the police report said.

The man suffered lacerations to his head, arms and hands, and was treated at a nearby hospital, according to the report. No arrests have been made.

Black community leaders in Boston marked the Fourth of July by denouncing racism and showing support for a man who says he was assaulted by Patriot Front members.

Officials said they plan to question officers’ actions during the march, asking themselves “if this was a Black Lives Matter protest, would the response have been different than this white supremacist group?”

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur and movie junky Ezekiel J. Walker has been writing since forever ago. Shortly after earning a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University, Walker released his first creative nonfiction book and has gone on to author two subsequent books related to African American culture. Walker's work has been published and covered in the Indy Star, Skipping Stones Magazine, Charlotte Magazine and a number of other publications. Right Brain creatively emaciated, Walker decided to try his hand at screenwriting and has won over thirty screenplay awards and film festival selections to date. Throughout his career, Walker has endeavored to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Chicago man charged with federal hate crime for...

Vandals destroy campaign signs of city councilor Vanessa...

North Texas shooter kills himself after killing 2...

NDArtLife draws from inspiration

Oklahoma could soon vote to legalize recreational marijuana

“Pro-life” Oklahoma plans execution of an inmate every...

Making history, Mike Grier takes the reigns as...

Bodycam: Akron police blasted Jayland Walker with barrage...

Black Marines honored at North Carolina military base

Shootings across the nation overshadow fireworks on July...