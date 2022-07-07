Non-profit launches program teaching business skills to music artists

Listen to this article here

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa-based non-profit organization Tulsa Creative Engine (TCE) has announced the nine cohort participants for their new Music Business Accelerator program, which is designed to teach artist-entrepreneurs business skills and help them advance their music careers.

The participants are all Tulsa-based musical artists that have already shown they are serious about a career in music. The participants include:

R&B singer Ausha LaCole, rapper and visual artist Dialtone, producer and DJ Dr. View, indie-pop singer-songwriter Lex, Venezuela-born reggaeton artist Medicensanto, rapper and singer Parris Chariz, rapper and singer Quentin Marcellis, R&B duo Suarez Republic, and rapper and singer Yung Qwan.

The artists will embark on a six week program that includes business training workshops, mentorship sessions, connections to music industry professionals and a $5K grant they can use to invest in their music career.

Tulsa Creative Engine wants to accelerate growth of hip-hop, R&B artists

Tulsa Creative Engine (TCE) is a 501c3 non-profit organization with the mission of developing Tulsa’s creative ecosystem by investing in the musicians, artists and creatives that build culture.

TCE believes that for Tulsa’s music and arts community to thrive we must directly invest in ground-level artists by equipping them with the tools and resources all entrepreneurs need: space for community and collaboration, access to capital, access to technology, mentorships and professional development, and a network of connections to new opportunities.

Tulsa Creative Engine executive director Chris Davis said the program is designed to help musical artists level up in their career while keeping top homegrown talent in Tulsa.

“Most of our most talented artists reach a point in their career where it starts to make sense to move to LA, New York, Atlanta or somewhere else with more music business infrastructure,” Davis said. “Our intention is to invest in Tulsa’s top talent to help them make real strides in their career so they don’t have to think about moving to greener pastures.”

Tulsa Creative Engine: Six-week program launches in Tulsa

To develop the program Tulsa Creative Engine partnered with Oakland-based music incubator Zoo Labs who helped build the curriculum and source music-industry mentors. The program is largely funded by an accelerator grant from George Kaiser Family Foundation, with additional support from Holberton School, The Root Coworking, OKPOP, Sobo Co. and Philbrook Museum of Art.

Singer-songwriter Alexis Onyango, who performs as indie-pop band LEX, said she is excited for the opportunity to advance her music career.

“I’m excited for the accelerator program because it has opened up opportunities for me I didn’t know were possible being an independent artist in Tulsa,” Onyango said. “I will be able to learn so much about the music business and meet really great people involved in the program.”

The program launches July 7-10 with a weekend of in-person workshops and activities, followed by 6-weeks of virtual workshops and instruction, and a closing weekend intensive August 18-21. The program will conclude with a concert and demo day August 20, the location of which will be announced at a later date.

For more information visit TulsaCreativeEngine.org.