Players Honor Brittney Griner During WNBA All-Star Game

The WNBA made sure to show support for Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner during the All-Star game this past Sunday, July 10.

Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February 17, was an honorary All-Star starter adding to her six-time WNBA All-Star career. Support for Griner didn’t stop at her being named an All-Star starter.

A decal that showcased Griner’s initials and number were put on the sidelines near center court for the All-Star game. During the second half of the game, all players wore All-Star versions of Griner’s jersey with her number (42) and name on them.

“We just wanted to make sure at some point that we were able to, on national television, obviously in front of a (big) crowd, put Brittney’s name in the forefront. That was our way of honoring her,” 13-time All-Star Sue Bird said.

“BG’s one of us. She’s our sister and at the end of the day, we’re going to do whatever we can to amplify the platform that we have to make sure that everyone is doing what they need to do to make sure that she gets home safely.” All-Star team captain A’ja Wilson said.

Brittney Griner represented at WNBA All-Star Game

The WNBA’s All-Star weekend took place in Chicago this year. After winning the most fan votes, Seattle Storm Forward Breanna Stewart and Las Vegas Aces Forward A’ja Wilson were named the captains for the opposing teams.

The Minnesota Lynx Center Sylvia Fowles and Seattle Storm Guard Sue Bird played in their last ever All-Star games. They were both honored with flowers from the team captains before the start of the game.

Giving them their flowers 💐 Two of the greats, Sylvia Fowles and Sue Bird, are honored at the @ATT #WNBAAllStar Game 👏 pic.twitter.com/CG7V8jOlhK — WNBA (@WNBA) July 10, 2022

Fowles is a two-time WNBA champion, two-time finals and a regular season MVP, four-time defensive player of the year, four-time Olympic gold medalist, eight-time All-Star and the WNBA’s career leader in rebounds (3,712) and FG percentage (59.9%).

Bird is a four-time WNBA champion, 13-time All-Star(most all time), five time Olympic gold medalist, member of WNBA’s W25 Team (25 greatest players in league history), All-time WNBA assists leader (3154), All-time WNBA leader in career starts (549) and Seattle storms all-time leader in field goals, minutes, steals, assist, and points.

During the game, three special rules were introduced. Four circles (two on each side) were located 28 feet from the basket, and any shot made from the zones were counted as four points. Players played with a 20-second shot clock instead of the usual 24 second shot clock. There were also no free throws taken until the final two minutes of the fourth quarter as players were given the maximum amount of points instead.

The game saw Team Wilson defeat Team Stewart 134-112. Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum flourished for Team Wilson with 30 points, which set an All-Star game scoring record. She would go on to win the All-Star game MVP in her All-Star game debut.