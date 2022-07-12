TheGrio Black Podcast Network: “The Blackest Questions” premieres July 12

Listen to this article here

LOS ANGELES, CA – TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network (TGBPN) is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its newest podcast “The Blackest Questions” with host Dr. Christina Greer (Instagram: @dr_cmgreer) on Tuesday, July 12th. “The Blackest Questions” is a game-changer in quiz shows and features Black trivia that both informs and entertains.

An Associate Professor of Political Science at New York’s Fordham University, the podcast host quizzes your favorite entertainers, history makers, and celebrities on little known facts while engaging in conversation to learn more about important contributions in Black history. Dr. Greer makes everyone feel like family on her podcast suitable for everyone.

Upcoming episodes with Dr. Greer will include:

Guest Marc Lamont Hill, Professor of Media Studies and Urban Education at Temple University

Philly native, author, activist, and TV personality Marc Lamont Hill taps in with Dr. Greer to kick-off the first episode. Will Marc do it big for Broad Street?

Guest Eboni K. Williams, “Real Housewives of New York” star and former public defender

Attorney, author, television and host of Revolt TV’s “State of the Culture,” Eboni K. Williams approaches the Blackest Questions bench. Will she raise the bar?

Guest Michael Twitty, James Beard Foundation Book of the Year author of “The Cooking Gene”

DC native and culinary historian, Michael W. Twitty, heats it up with Dr. Greer. With an appetite for destruction, will he scrape the plate?

Guest Panama Jackson, “Dear Culture” podcast host

With roots in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., TGBPN’s “Dear Culture” host Panama Jackson tests his knowledge this week with Dr. Greer. With a very smart background in all things Black music, will he do it for the culture?

Listeners can look forward to additional podcasts available on theGrio’s new mobile app and everywhere they find their favorite podcasts, including iTunes, Spotify and Stitcher. To download theGrio Black Podcast Network or for more information about our podcasts visit theGrio.com.

Follow TGBPN on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or join the conversation with the following hashtags #TheGrio, #TheGrioBlackPodcastNetwork and #BlackCultureAmplified.

About theGrio

In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased theGrio, a highly rated digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets.

TheGrio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles, and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business, and entertainment. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 100 million annual visitors. TheGrio is available everywhere people consume information— on a mobile app, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, AppleTV, and now as an over-the-air television network.