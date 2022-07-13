Zendaya Once Again Making History With The Emmys

Listen to this article here

Zendaya again proves doubters wrong as she makes Emmys history yet again.

The “Euphoria” star received four nominations Tuesday for her work on HBO’s critically acclaimed series and made Emmys history in the process. The 25-year-old was once again honored with an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal as the recovering drug addicted high schooler, Rue Bennett.

This nominee has made Zendaya the youngest ever two-time acting nominee in the category. This adds to her being the youngest winner of the award in 2020. When Zendaya won the award in 2020, she became only the second ever Black woman (following Viola Davis for “How To Get Away With Murder”) to win in the lead drama actress category.

Outstanding Lead Actress is not the only reason Zendaya is creating history at this year’s Emmys.

Zendaya also serves as an executive producer on “Euphoria”. With the show receiving a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, she becomes the youngest woman ever to receive an Emmy nomination for producing.

Zendaya keeps making waves

Zendaya landed another two nominations for her musical talents, as she’s credited for writing the lyrics to two tracks featured in the show. The songs are, “Elliot’s Song” from the episode “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name,” and “I’m Tired” from the episode “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can.”

Overall, “Euphoria” received 16 Emmy nominations this year, including for Sydney Sweeney in the Supporting Actress in a Drama category, Martha Kelly in the Guest Actress in a Drama category, and Colman Domingo in the Guest Actor in a Drama category.

Looking ahead to the renewed Season 3, Zendaya says she will make her directorial debut on the series. “It’s funny. I was actually supposed to direct episode 6, but then I had to act in it. I didn’t have enough time, so unfortunately, I wasn’t able to this time around. I wanted to have enough time to do it the right way. So, next season probably.” Zendaya told Vogue Italia in a recent interview.

The Emmy Awards will air Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m, ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Peacock.