NFL takes a moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II

On Thursday night’s inaugural NFL opener between the Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills, yesterday’s abrupt passing of Queen Elizabeth II was recognized by a moment of silence prior to its highly anticipated season kickoff.

As Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, she died on Thursday at the age of 96 in the Royal Family’s castle in Scotland, according to Buckingham Palace.

The LA Rams public address announcer kept it short and sweet, praising the befallen for her “unity and peace.” Yet, once news of her passing was made public knowledge earlier in the day, many had already pointed out the establishment of which she reigned was anything but unifying and peaceful.

Going into Thursday, the internet was undefeated and its record remains unblemished. If Twitter is the judge, it seems globally, the Royal Family has left an indelible legacy of repudiation from many of the earth’s corners.

Irish, Indian, Kenyan, Nigerian, South African, and Caribbean Twitter right now. pic.twitter.com/MEBJWZPyLZ — uNgwane (@comradesipho) September 8, 2022

Many pointed out The Royal Family still hasn’t confronted its past or paid reparations to the people who continue to suffer as a result of the British monarchy, decades on from direct colonial rule. The Royal Family has also faced criticism for appearing to attempt to sweep its nefarious history under the rug, especially during the celebratory Queen’s platinum jubilee this year.

While many Twitter users cited her continued legacy of colonial rule, others argued that she helped to bridge gaps.

While she did rule as Britain navigated a post-colonial era, she still bore a deep connection to its colonial heritage. That very heritage was rooted in racism and violence against many Asian and African colonies and it was also how their unmatched wealth and world dominance would be achieved.

There have been growing calls in recent years for the monarchy to confront its colonial past as historical photos like this have aged about as well as the Queen herself.

Many Twitter users cited not only lives ruined by the established monarchy, but also African artifacts and diamonds stolen by their murderous regime.

give us the diamonds back and i'll pretend to be sad!!!!!!!!!! — scaachi (@Scaachi) September 8, 2022

Harvard University history professor Maya Jasanoff for The New York Times wrote, “As such, the queen helped obscure a bloody history of decolonization whose proportions and legacies have yet to be adequately acknowledged.”

Reminder that Queen Elizabeth is not a remnant of colonial times. She was an active participant in colonialism. She actively tried to stop independence movements & she tried to keep newly independent colonies from leaving the commonwealth. The evil she did was enough https://t.co/SDGi0boCzx — Nsafoa's Feminist Duck 🏳️‍🌈 (@YaaAsantewaaBa) September 8, 2022

In an effort to grow its brand globally and increase its profits, The NFL began to hold regular season games in London when the Miami Dolphins hosted the New York Giants in the first International Series game at Wembley Stadium in London, England on October 28, 2007.

The NFL, which has its own history and present of racial bias on a number of fronts, held a moment of silence for the Queen, however, her true legacy will not be defined in America by the capacity for Londoners to enjoy our homegrown game, but by the people impacted by her family’s heavy-handed reign that shaped our world to their liking and others dismay.