NFL takes a moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II

by Ezekiel J. Walker
Photo via TMZ / Getty Images
On Thursday night’s inaugural NFL opener between the Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills, yesterday’s abrupt passing of Queen Elizabeth II was recognized by a moment of silence prior to its highly anticipated season kickoff.

As Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, she died on Thursday at the age of 96 in the Royal Family’s castle in Scotland, according to Buckingham Palace.

The LA Rams public address announcer kept it short and sweet, praising the befallen for her “unity and peace.” Yet, once news of her passing was made public knowledge earlier in the day, many had already pointed out the establishment of which she reigned was anything but unifying and peaceful.

Going into Thursday, the internet was undefeated and its record remains unblemished. If Twitter is the judge, it seems globally, the Royal Family has left an indelible legacy of repudiation from many of the earth’s corners.

Many pointed out The Royal Family still hasn’t confronted its past or paid reparations to the people who continue to suffer as a result of the British monarchy, decades on from direct colonial rule. The Royal Family has also faced criticism for appearing to attempt to sweep its nefarious history under the rug, especially during the celebratory Queen’s platinum jubilee this year.

While many Twitter users cited her continued legacy of colonial rule, others argued that she helped to bridge gaps.

While she did rule as Britain navigated a post-colonial era, she still bore a deep connection to its colonial heritage. That very heritage was rooted in racism and violence against many Asian and African colonies and it was also how their unmatched wealth and world dominance would be achieved.

There have been growing calls in recent years for the monarchy to confront its colonial past as historical photos like this have aged about as well as the Queen herself.

Photo: Popperfoto/Getty Images

Many Twitter users cited not only lives ruined by the established monarchy, but also African artifacts and diamonds stolen by their murderous regime.

This photograph showing the Great Star of Africa in the sceptre and other crown jewels was captured around the coronation of Elizabeth II in June 1953. (Courtesy: Bettmann / Contributor / Getty Images)

Harvard University history professor Maya Jasanoff for The New York Times wrote, “As such, the queen helped obscure a bloody history of decolonization whose proportions and legacies have yet to be adequately acknowledged.”

In an effort to grow its brand globally and increase its profits, The NFL began to hold regular season games in London when the Miami Dolphins hosted the New York Giants in the first International Series game at Wembley Stadium in London, England on October 28, 2007.

The NFL, which has its own history and present of racial bias on a number of fronts, held a moment of silence for the Queen, however, her true legacy will not be defined in America by the capacity for Londoners to enjoy our homegrown game, but by the people impacted by her family’s heavy-handed reign that shaped our world to their liking and others dismay.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur Ezekiel J. Walker earned a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University. Walker later published his first creative nonfiction book and has since authored three others related to African American culture. Walker's books have been taught in college curriculum and added to HBCU libraries. In 2019, Walker began screenwriting and to date has won over 40 screenplay awards and film festival selections. As Senior Editor for The Black Wall Street Times, Walker endeavors to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

The life of the Queen and the violent legacy of the Crown September 9, 2022 - 4:10 pm

[…] its history. The longest ruling female leader the world has ever known, news of the Queen’s loss spread rapidly around the globe. As words of praise and sadness poured in from leaders, so too did words of criticism and contempt. […]

