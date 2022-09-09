Tiffany Haddish sued for child sex abuse, “deeply regrets”

Listen to this article here

In 2014, Tiffany Haddish, female comedian and actress, performed a skit with fellow comedic actor, Aries Spears. The video was titled, “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes” and has since resurfaced on social media, placing both comedians in hot water.

According to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, both comedians have been accused of “grooming and molesting” two minor siblings at the time of the now-infamous skit.

On Tuesday, Jane Doe, a 22-year-old woman, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court in support of her brother, John For, who was a minor during the video. During this time, the siblings were 14 and 7 when Haddish and Spears involved them in sex videos in a difference between 2013 and 2014, said the complaint obtained by CNN.

In the video, Haddish plays the boy’s mother. It also conveys Spears’ yearning over the 7-year-old child while rubbing his back. More information from the lawsuit claims, “Haddish and Spears removed the 7-year old victim from his sister, placed him upstairs in a bedroom, and stripped the child down to his underwear.”

The video appeared on “Funny or Die,” but the company informed USA Today, “We were not involved with the conceptualization, development, funding or production of this video. It was uploaded to the site as user-generated content and was removed in 2018 immediately after becoming aware of its existence.”

According to the lawsuit, in the summer of 2013, Haddish allegedly brought Jane Doe to participate in a “sexually suggestive” sandwich commercial. During this time, both Haddish and Spears taught her how to mimic oral sex.

According to Haddish’s attorney, the plaintiff’s mother “had been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years.”

“Every attorney who has initially taken on her case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down,” she told CNN.

Realizing the skit was not as funny as planned, Haddish wrote on Instagram, “while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all, and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it.”

As more information comes to light, both comedians are getting buried deeper. This scandal is not sustainable for either comedian, jeopardizing the future of their careers as making light of child sexual abuse proves once again to be no laughing matter.