3 children found dead on Brooklyn Beach, mother primary suspect

On September 12, three children were found unconscious by officials on the shoreline of Brooklyn Beach. The children: 3 and a half-month-old baby girl, a 4-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old boy were found three hours after receiving calls from relatives, fearing their mother might physically harm them.

Officials have not released the names of the children.

Following the worrying call, the police went to the mother’s house and knocked on the door but did not receive an answer. Finally, however, police found a man who claimed to be the father who was also concerned about the children’s safety in the hands of the mother.

The father informed police that he believed his wife and kids were on the Coney Island boardwalk.

According to officials, at 3:13 a.m, a relative called officials, stating they found the mother in a “disturbed state” on the boardwalk by Brighton 6th Street and Riegelmann Boardwalk.

She was found barefoot and drenched in water, but it is undetermined if she was wet because of the rainy weather or been in the water. When asked questions by officials, she was unresponsive.

NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey stated, “She was soaking wet, she was barefoot, and she was not communicative to the officers.”

The woman was found with other family members, but her children were still missing. Officials launched a search for the children with helicopters and boats, seeing them 90 minutes later at West 35th Street in Coney Island, approximately two miles away from the mother’s location.

Police began performing CPR on the children, then taken to Coney Island Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Corey is asking any witnesses to come forward and share information about the incident. After looking into the mother’s previous history, Corey found there to be “no indication of prior history of abuse and neglect of these children.” The mother remains with officials at the 60th Precinct station house but has not told them any information.

The cause of the deaths is undetermined; however, officials believe they were premeditated. With the mother being the primary suspect, police are investigating whether or not she drowned her children.