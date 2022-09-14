Listen to this article here

After months of mud-slinging statements, Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, have both agreed to at least one debate prior to the critical fall vote.

In a statement Tuesday evening, Warnock’s campaign confirmed that the senator had accepted an invitation to debate Walker in Savannah on October 14, an event sponsored by local TV news network Nexstar.

The Oct. 14 debate will be hosted by WSAV-TV. It will be shown on Nexstar and other stations across Georgia. Nexstar has also promised a live audience for the highly anticipated showdown.

“Someone had to put an end to Herschel Walker’s games, and today Reverend Warnock showed again why he is the best person for the job, agreeing to Walker’s preferred debate so Georgians would have at least one opportunity to see the clear choice they have in this election,” said Quentin Fulks, Warnock’s campaign manager.

According to CNN, Walker spokesman Will Kiley confirmed that the former NFL star, a political novice who did not debate his primary opponents before easily winning the GOP nomination in May, will participate in the Savannah debate.

In an era when qualifications matter less than a candidate’s ability to coherently complete sentences and fumble simple facts, according to an InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 Atlanta poll of 550 likely voters released on September 8, Walker now leads with 47 percent support over Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock’s 44 percent.

Even after revealing many of Walker’s claims have been lies, his football field length receipts of deceit appear not to have discouraged likely voters who have a blindingly clear choice between two polar opposite candidates.

With two Black men competing for the coveted position, it appears to date many Georgia voters prefer the one who subserviently bends their knee in a room full of White people as opposed to the other who, even at the risk of his own freedom, stands shoulder-to-shoulder with supporters.