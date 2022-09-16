Phoenix Sunset is coming for Robert Sarver as pressure mounts

Listen to this article here

Robert Sarver, present-day owner of The Phoenix Suns and Mercury, continues to come under fire after a year-long investigation found he acted in racist, bullying, and misogynistic workplace behavior. According to the NBA’s Tuesday announcement, they interviewed 320 people and reviewed over 80,000 documents, but that was only the beginning.

Phoenix Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi called Thursday for Sarver to resign, saying there should be “zero tolerance” for lewd, misogynistic and racist conduct in any workplace.

Per AZ Central, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and four City Council members are also now speaking out against Sarver, saying they want to investigate any action the city can potentially enforce.

The city leaders initially were silent when the investigation’s findings were made public, however, on Thursday, Gallego and council-members Debra Stark, Betty Guardado, Yassamin Ansari and Carlos Garcia stated jointly that they’ve asked city staff “to investigate any actions we, as leaders of the City of Phoenix, can take in light of the details substantiated in the report.”

While the full statement from Phoenix’s city leadership can be read here, the voice that matters most in the locker room, Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul, has made his thoughts known.

Like many others, I reviewed the report. I was and am horrified and disappointed by what I read. This conduct especially towards women is unacceptable and must never be repeated. — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 15, 2022

Along with the face of the NBA, LeBron James, many have expressed outright disappointment in the NBA’s light-handed punishment handed to Sarver, who earlier this week was only served a one year suspension and $10 million dollar fine.

behavior. I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this isn’t right. There is no place for misogyny, sexism, and racism in any work place. Don’t matter if you own the team or play for the team. We hold our league up as an example of our values and this aint it. — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 14, 2022

After being offensive to so many people throughout his ownership reign, Sarver is now being compared to another racist relic of the past, Donald Sterling, who in 2014, was forced to relinquish ownership of the Los Angeles Clippers and banned from the league for life.

While the details of both cases are admittedly different, the through line Sterling and Sarver share is inextricably tied to white men in power over Black bodies.

Just like Jerry Richardson of the Carolina Panthers, Robert McNair of the Houston Texans, or Daniel Snyder of whatever they’re calling football these days in DC, white men in ownership positions have been exposed and now Robert Sarver adds his name to an unhooded list that seems to grow longer by the day.