Op-Ed

by Ezekiel J. Walker
Phoenix Sunset is coming for Robert Sarver as pressure mounts
FILE - Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches the team play against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix, Dec. 11, 2019. The NBA has suspended Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver for one year, plus fined him $10 million, after an investigation found that he had engaged in what the league called “workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies." The findings of the league's report, published Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, came nearly a year after the NBA asked a law firm to investigate allegations that Sarver had a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents over his nearly two-decade tenure overseeing the franchise. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Robert Sarver, present-day owner of The Phoenix Suns and Mercury, continues to come under fire after a year-long investigation found he acted in racist, bullying, and misogynistic workplace behavior. According to the NBA’s Tuesday announcement, they interviewed 320 people and reviewed over 80,000 documents, but that was only the beginning.

Phoenix Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi called Thursday for Sarver to resign, saying there should be “zero tolerance” for lewd, misogynistic and racist conduct in any workplace.

Per AZ Central, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and four City Council members are also now speaking out against Sarver, saying they want to investigate any action the city can potentially enforce.

The city leaders initially were silent when the investigation’s findings were made public, however, on Thursday, Gallego and council-members Debra Stark, Betty Guardado, Yassamin Ansari and Carlos Garcia stated jointly that they’ve asked city staff “to investigate any actions we, as leaders of the City of Phoenix, can take in light of the details substantiated in the report.”

While the full statement from Phoenix’s city leadership can be read here, the voice that matters most in the locker room, Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul, has made his thoughts known.

Along with the face of the NBA, LeBron James, many have expressed outright disappointment in the NBA’s light-handed punishment handed to Sarver, who earlier this week was only served a one year suspension and $10 million dollar fine.

While the details of both cases are admittedly different, the through line Sterling and Sarver share is inextricably tied to white men in power over Black bodies.

Just like Jerry Richardson of the Carolina Panthers, Robert McNair of the Houston Texans, or Daniel Snyder of whatever they’re calling football these days in DC, white men in ownership positions have been exposed and now Robert Sarver adds his name to an unhooded list that seems to grow longer by the day.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur Ezekiel J. Walker earned a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University. Walker later published his first creative nonfiction book and has since authored three others related to African American culture. Walker's books have been taught in college curriculum and added to HBCU libraries. In 2019, Walker began screenwriting and to date has won over 40 screenplay awards and film festival selections. As Senior Editor for The Black Wall Street Times, Walker endeavors to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

