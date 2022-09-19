Khaby Lame, Most Popular TikToker, Earns $750,000 Per Post

Listen to this article here

The world’s most popular TikToker, Khaby Lame, has amassed close to 150 million followers on the social media app and earns a reported $750,000 per post.

The 22-year-old Lame became the most followed content creator on TikTok during the summer, when he surpassed Charli D’Amelio. Lame made popular comedy skits that would make a mockery of overly complicated “life hacks,” all while not saying a single word.

The Senegalese-born comedian, now living in Italy, began on TikTok in 2020, after being laid off from his factory job.

“The pandemic had just started, and I was bored with a lot of time on my hands, so I started making videos on TikTok,” Lame told Forbes earlier this year.

“I would describe myself as a simple person, but full of ideas and inspiration. Making people laugh has always been my biggest passion in life. I have big dreams and will not stop until I have reached them. What I’m doing now is also a dream coming true,” Lame said.

.@KhabyLame is breaking the bank 💰 The most-followed influencer on TikTok pulls in up to $750K per post. https://t.co/KmWZ6WuozL pic.twitter.com/lXNPbE3tO0 — Okayplayer (@okayplayer) September 15, 2022

According to Forbes, Lame made around $10 million in 2021, earning roughly $400,000 per post last year. Now, after renewing a contract with a major Hollywood studio, the 22-year-old will earn $750,000 per TikTok video.

Even earning close to a million dollars per video clip and becoming the face of Hugo Boss, Lame still doesn’t believe that he’s “made it.”

Even as living proof that silence is golden, Lame has recently used his voice to express his dreams.

“My biggest dream is to win an Oscar. It would be the ultimate honor, and that day I would say, ‘Wow, I really made it,’” Lame told Forbes.

We are excited to present a new BOSS capsule collection with the new BOSS in town — social media superstar @KhabyLame! The collection comprises all-black t-shirts, hoodies, and even a Khaby Lame doll! To learn more visit https://t.co/8MmLOTD0TN pic.twitter.com/wPacUVpFmY — HUGO BOSS Corporate (@HUGOBOSS) June 20, 2022

Lame said his ultimate goal is to star in a movie alongside Will Smith after watching “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” and with his meteoric rise to stardom he may very well be on his way to accomplishing that goal.