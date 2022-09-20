fbpx
Ex cop who sexually assaulted Black women released pending trial

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Ex-Kansas Detective Who Sexually Assaulted Black Women Released Pending Trial
Federal prosecutors are conducting an ongoing grand jury investigation looking into retired Kansas City, Kansas Police detective Roger Golubski. (Edwardsville Police Department via AP, File / KMBC)
The ex-Kansas City detective at the center of an FBI investigation for preying and sexually assaulting Black women has been released from jail pending his trial.

A federal judge ruled Monday that former Kansas City police detective, Roger Golubski, could be released from jail pending his trial to remain at home except for religious services and medical care.

The retired detective appeared in court last Thursday on six counts related to rape of a woman from 1998 to 2001 and another woman from 1999 to 2002 while with the Kansas City Police Department, the Justice Department confirmed. Golubski spent 35 years on the force before retiring in 2010.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Rachel Schwartz claimed that Golubski is not as much of a risk to the community as he would have been when the alleged crimes occurred two decades ago. Prosecutors filed a motion Friday arguing that Golubski remains jailed, however Judge Schwartz does not view him as a threat to the community or flight risk.

Golubski’s case is being tried in federal court, rather than state court, because federal law does not have a statute of limitations for civil rights violations. He faces a possible life sentence on each of the six counts.

Former Kansas City Detective Investigated For Exchanging Drugs For Information During Criminal Investigations 

The FBI had been investigating allegations that Golubski sexually assaulted Black women in the city and exchanged drugs for information during criminal investigations.

Golubski, 69, was sued by Lamonte McIntyre in 2017 after McIntyre served 23 years in prison for a double murder he did not commit. McIntyre and his mother alleged that Golubski framed Lamont in 1994 because his mother refused the detective’s sexual demands.

McIntyre won his lawsuit and was paid $12.5 million by a local government in Kansas for the wrongful imprisonment. In 2020 McIntyre was given a certificate of innocence and paid an additional $1.5 million from Kansas. 

“Today, Lamonte McIntyre has been declared, finally and conclusively, a completely innocent man,” his attorney, Cheryl Pilate said. “That long-overdue recognition, along with the statutory payment and other benefits, will help lighten a bit the heavy load he has carried. Lamonte is grateful for the benefits of the compensation statute, but he knows his fight for justice is far from over.”

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

Leave a Reply

