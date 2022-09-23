fbpx
Ime Udoka Suspended For 2022-23 Season By Boston Celtics

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 30: Former basketball player Ime Udoka and Nia Long attend 2013 BET Awards - Arrivals at Nokia Plaza L.A. LIVE on June 30, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has been suspended by the team for the entire 2022-2023 NBA season effective immediately, the team announced Thursday night.

In their news release, the Boston Celtics cited  “violations of team policies” as the reason for the suspension. The team said that a decision about Udoka’s future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date, signifying that harsher punishments could come down the road.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” Udoka said in a statement following the suspension. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I have no further comment.”

 

Last year, during his first season as head coach of the Boston Celtics, Udoka led the franchise to the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years, losing to the Golden State Warriors 4-2.

According to multiple league sources, Udoka allegedly had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with multiple female members of the team staff, which was a violation of the franchise’s code of conduct.

 

Coverage Of Ime Udoka Far Outweighs Brett Favre’s Welfare Scandal

Many on the internet are questioning why ESPN and other sites have had continuous coverage of Ime Udoka’s suspension, yet have had very little to say about Brett Favre scamming Mississippi welfare recipients of millions of dollars or current Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver committing racist, misogynistic, and deplorable workplace behavior for over a year.

 

As residents of Jackson, Mississippi continue to struggle to have clean drinking water, texts from the Hall of Fame quarterback surfaced showing he was aware money was being diverted from helping Mississippians to pay him.

 

No criminal charges have been brought against Favre yet, however mounting public pressure may see the now disgraced former quarterback held responsible for his actions.

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

