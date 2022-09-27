Dove doubles down on Black maternal health with #DearDoula

Listen to this article here

Baby Dove has recently expanded their brand’s ongoing commitment to advancing superior care for Black mothers through the Black Birth Equity Fund in a new informative series called #DearDoula. By reinforcing existing strategic partnerships, Baby Dove aims to further accelerate the effort to close the significant gap in care and health outcomes for Black mothers and their babies.

“As a brand that encourages all parents to care with confidence, we are committed to making care for Black moms accessible and equitable,” says Neha Minj, Brand Director and Head of Operations & Engagement for Baby Dove. “Doulas can offer advocacy and support to Black birthing individuals who have not received the care they deserve. We are proud to extend our efforts and emphasize the important role they play in closing the maternal care gap, particularly with the support of our partners.”

In partnership with Chanel Porchia-Albert, Founder of Ancient Song Doula Services & Co-Creator of JustBirth Space, #DearDoula expands the access to doula-provided advice and recommendations directly to Black mamas to be.

The Black Wall Street Times spoke with Porchia-Albert about her experience working with Dove and as a doula with mothers.

“As a Black mom of six children, it’s important to me that [mothers] have a solid foundation to be seen and heard and our humanity is being valued. My first birth completely changed my perspective.”

The work she does is not only professional, but extremely personal. After losing her mother at a young age, Porchia-Albert didn’t have anyone to turn to for guidance and she doesn’t want other mothers to go without the knowledge and guidance she experienced during her first pregnancy.

Though successful in her former life as a commodity broker, Porchia-Albert’s day job (and night job) is her life’s purpose. Recognizing the dire need for doulas, she explains, “We have to look at the history of Black women giving birth in America and the impact of how racism shows up in maternal health institutions – adding community-based doula’s offers culturally understanding to what it means to give birth as a Black person in America.”

Baby Dove is doubling their investment into the Black Birth Equity Fund, for a total of $500,000. First launched in August 2021, the Fund has now provided financial grants to nearly 200 expectant Black mothers across the country, and can now support an additional 200 women with this new investment.

Porchia-Albert explains by Dove assisting expecting Black mothers to afford a doula, who may be in the home for 3-4 days at a time during childbirth, they have removed a financial barrier for many mothers who would like to utilize their help, but may not have been financially positioned to do so.

She elaborates, “My hope is that through this partnership it will help other brands to understand how to use their power, privilege, and capital within a space that has been historically marginalized. Brands like Dove are being intentional about talking with the people who are doing the work and actually listening to our recommendations.”

“What I appreciate about Dove is their true intentionality. A lot of companies have a Diversity Equity Inclusive program just because, but this is not a one-off,” says Porchia-Albert. “We’re looking for even more ways to be able to support the community and specifically, for Black people. I appreciate that.”

Dove is accepting applications on a cycling basis, interested and expecting Black mothers are encouraged to apply year-round.

Click here to learn more about the Dove’s Black Birth Equity Fund: Action for Black Maternal Health, and to apply, you can click here.