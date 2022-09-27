fbpx
Politics

Herschel Walker defines a woman as a “Rib”

by The Black Wall Street Times
Herschel Walker defines a woman as a “Rib” from a man
FILE - Herschel Walker, front-runner for the party's U.S. Senate nominee, speaks during a rally for Georgia GOP candidates at Banks County Dragway in Commerce, Ga., Saturday, March 26, 2022. In his run for U.S. Senate in Georgia, former football great Herschel Walker has gone to great lengths so far to dodge tough questions. The GOP candidate does not widely publicize his campaign stops and limits his appearances mostly to conservative news outlets and friendly audiences. Earlier this month, he skipped the first debate for the May 24 Republican primary. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
Georgia Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker gave the biblical definition of a woman when asked to define what a woman is at a campaign event. “I know what a woman is. It’s written in the Bible. She’s from the rib of a man,” Walker boldly declared in front of an audience in Cherokee County, Ga.

Despite the fact that many Americans derive from a variety of lands with various creation stories opposing that of walkers, instead of giving a more common or scientific definition of what defines a woman in modernity, Herschel Walker chose to give the biblical definition from the Book of Genesis.

“Then the LORD God made a woman from the rib he had taken out of the man, and he brought her to the man,” the Judeo-Christian text reads in the second chapter.

In addition, the candidate also promoted anti-transgender views during his campaign speech.

“Men shouldn’t be in women’s sports. That’s easy to know,” Herschel said. “There’s man, and there’s wo-man.” That’s it. There ain’t another. So quit trying to create it.”

Herschel Walker faces Democratic U.S. Senate incumbent Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock. According to the latest polls, Sen. Warnock leads Walker by only 2% points.

Walker is also a 2020 presidential election denier. He also supports abortion regardless of rape and incest.

The Black Wall Street Times is a news publication located in Tulsa, Okla. and Atlanta, Ga. At The BWSTimes, we focus on elevating the stories of our beloved Greenwood community, elevating the stories of the Black American experience and speaking truth to power. SignUp for our free newsletter on our home page and follow us on social media to keep up with our latest work.

