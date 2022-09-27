Herschel Walker defines a woman as a “Rib”

Georgia Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker gave the biblical definition of a woman when asked to define what a woman is at a campaign event. “I know what a woman is. It’s written in the Bible. She’s from the rib of a man,” Walker boldly declared in front of an audience in Cherokee County, Ga.

Despite the fact that many Americans derive from a variety of lands with various creation stories opposing that of walkers, instead of giving a more common or scientific definition of what defines a woman in modernity, Herschel Walker chose to give the biblical definition from the Book of Genesis.

“Then the LORD God made a woman from the rib he had taken out of the man, and he brought her to the man,” the Judeo-Christian text reads in the second chapter.

In addition, the candidate also promoted anti-transgender views during his campaign speech.

“Men shouldn’t be in women’s sports. That’s easy to know,” Herschel said. “There’s man, and there’s wo-man.” That’s it. There ain’t another. So quit trying to create it.”

BRAKING: Georgia Senate Candidate #HerschelWalker defines a woman as a "rib" from a man.

You can't make this stuff up, kinfolk! pic.twitter.com/GEhzM7Ujjb — The Black Wall Street Times (@TheBWSTimes) September 27, 2022

Herschel Walker faces Democratic U.S. Senate incumbent Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock. According to the latest polls, Sen. Warnock leads Walker by only 2% points.

Walker is also a 2020 presidential election denier. He also supports abortion regardless of rape and incest.