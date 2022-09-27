fbpx
Environment

Hurricane Ian Set To Hit Florida Coast As Major Hurricane

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Hurricane Ian Set To Hit Florida Coast As Major Hurricane
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration photo
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail
Listen to this article here

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall along the Florida coast over the next 24 hours as a major hurricane, threatening millions of Floridians with catastrophic flooding.

The US National Weather Service said the already major hurricane is expected to grow to a category 4 by landfall, with the Tampa region receiving the brunt of the storm.

Hurricane Ian ripped through Cuba Tuesday morning with sustained winds of 125mph. Dozens of shelters were set up in the Pinar Del Rio province, where over 50,000 people were evacuated.

 

“This is a life-threatening situation,” the NWS said. “Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising waters and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Ian is forecast to approach the west coast of Florida as a dangerous major hurricane.”

Biden approves federal assistance for Florida amid Hurricane Ian

On Tuesday, President Biden addressed the media outside the White House saying that he’s approved federal assistance after a request from Florida Governor Ron DeStantis.

 

President Biden did not say that he spoke with Gov. DeSantis, but did say he spoke with the mayors of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater.

“I told each one of them by conversations separately, whatever they need to contact me directly,” Biden said.

Hurricane Ian will be the first major hurricane to hit the US this year. Last year, Hurricane Ida devastated Louisiana as a category 4 hurricane, causing over $75 billion in damages.

Mandatory evacuations have been put in place for hundreds of thousands of Floridians as utility crews prepare to deal with the storm’s impact.

 

 

“Floridians up and down the Gulf coast should feel the impacts of this,” DeSantis said at a press conference Tuesday. “This is a really, really big hurricane at this point.”

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Funds to aid Jackson’s water system held up...

EPA To Help Jackson, Mississippi Fix Water Crisis

Learning Gardens Program teaches NYC kids with hands-on...

Nearly 25% of Flint may have depression or...

Tulsa’s Explorer Pipeline: Butane hazard puts Greenwood at...

Hurricane Fiona Leaves Puerto Rico Without Power

Jackson, MS Activists Call for Action Now in...

Jackson water crisis improving, but still not fixed

Climate change effects LA celebs and the rest...

Black Americans Are Drowning Because of Climate Change