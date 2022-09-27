fbpx
LaVar Ball Was Right As All Three Sons Make NBA Roster

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
All three Ball brothers have joined an NBA roster after the Charlotte Hornets signed LiAngelo Ball, left, on Monday. (Charlotte Hornets / AP)
Criticized by many over the years for his brash personality, LaVar Ball has the last laugh after his son LiAngelo Ball signed a contract with the Charlotte Hornets, putting all three sons on NBA rosters.

LiAngelo Ball signed a one-year contract with the Charlotte Hornets Monday, a day before the team begins training camp for the upcoming NBA season.

The terms of the one-year deal were not disclosed by the team, however this marks the first time that all three Ball brothers are on an NBA roster.

 

With all three sons on an NBA roster, the prophecy LaVar Ball made years ago that all three of his sons would play in the NBA has finally come to fruition.

LiAngelo has had stints in the NBA’s G-League, but had not cracked an NBA roster before yesterday.

LaVar Ball and his sons

LaVar Ball has often been criticized over the years for his brash personality with his words sometimes being viewed as arrogant or cocky. That criticism has often come from White sports commentators who don’t understand the significance of a father in the Black community.

As his sons continue with their accomplishments, the unorthodox approach of LaVar has received more and more praise.

“I want LaVar and Tina Ball to get as much credit as we give Archie and Olivia Manning for Peyton and Eli,” NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe said.

 

Lonzo Ball is currently in the middle of a 4-year, $80 million contract playing for the Chicago Bulls and was the number two pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

LaMelo Ball signed a 4-year, $36 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets after being drafted third in the 2020 NBA draft. The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year made his first All-Star team last season.

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

