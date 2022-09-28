fbpx
Lizzo Plays President James Madison’s 200-Year-Old Crystal Flute

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Lizzo played a 200-year-old flute made for James Madison on Tuesday, loaned to her by the Library of Congress. (TMZ)
At her concert Tuesday night, Lizzo played a 200-year-old crystal flute owned by President James Madison loaned to her by the Library of Congress.

The award-winning singer, rapper, and classically trained flutist was handed the 200-year-old crystal flute that was owned by President James Madison on stage during a “The Special Tour” concert.

According to Lizzo, she’s the first and only person to have ever played the crystal flute.

 

Lizzo was handed the delicate flute by a Library of Congress member and delicately handled the instrument as she walked towards the microphone to play a few tunes.

“Bitch I’m scared,” she said before putting the crystal flute to her lips.

“It’s crystal. It’s like playing out of a wine glass, so be patient,” she jokingly said.

Lizzo plays presidential flute

She played a couple notes to the cheers of the sold out audience before holding the flute triumphantly above her head.

“I just twerked and played James Madison’s crystal flute,” she said in excitement.

According to the Library of Congress, the 200-year-old crystal flute was made by Claude Laurent of Paris to honor Madison’s second inauguration. The Library of Congress currently houses 20 Laurent flutes, which were all thought to be made from crystal. However, about five years ago the flutes were analyzed and it was determined that only two of them were actually made from crystal, and Lizzo got the opportunity to play one of them.

Lizzo was invited by Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress, the first woman and first Black woman to hold the title, to come and play a couple of the more than 1,800 flutes in the library’s collection, the largest in the world.

 

On Tuesday night she cashed in on that offer and made history.

“We just made history tonight. Thank you to the Library of Congress for preserving our history, and making history freaking cool,” she exclaimed to her crowd.

