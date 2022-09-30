Free eye exams: Oklahoma optometrists host Giving Sight Day

Listen to this article here

Across Oklahoma, optometric physicians want you to focus on clear vision with a free eye exam as part of the state’s third annual Giving Sight Day on Saturday, October 1 at participating locations.

The Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physicians (OAOP) has created a list of vision clinics participating in the complimentary initiative. Some clinics require scheduling your visit, while others allow walk-ins. Each clinic maintains different requirements and protocols, so the OAOP is urging residents to contact the clinic before arriving.

“Every Oklahoman deserves the gift of healthy vision and clear sight, regardless of their financial circumstances,” said OAOP President Dr. Chris Swanson. “Participating in Giving Sight Day is a privilege and something I look forward to. It’s a great way for our staff and for me to give back to a community that we love.”

Giving Sight Day offers free eye exams to those in need

Despite voters approving Medicaid expansion in 2020, Oklahoma has the second-highest uninsured rate in the nation, with 14.9% of residents lacking healthcare coverage, according to an assessment by Kaiser Family Foundation, a national health news organization.

In previous years, Giving Sight Day has yielded over $50,000 in complimentary exams, frames and lenses to patients, according to an OAOP press release. It represents the organization’s largest charitable event.

Participating locations for a free eye exam can be found in the state’s two largest cities, Oklahoma City and Tulsa, along with more than a dozen other communities.

To view a full list of participating vision clinics, click here.