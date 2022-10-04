fbpx
Solange becomes second Black woman to compose for NYC Ballet

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Levi's/AP Images
Solange Knowles became the second Black woman to debut an original composition for the NYC Ballet last week.

The NYC Ballet celebrated the 10th anniversary of its annual all-Fashion Gala where Solange Knowles became the second Black woman to compose an original piece for the famed ballet.

Back in August, Solange announced that she had composed an original score for the NYC Ballet, adding the choreography would be Gianna Reisen, and the score would be performed by the City Ballet Orchestra.

 

On Saturday, big sister Beyoncè praised Solange’s accomplishment with a heartfelt Instagram post.

“My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you,” Beyoncé wrote. “You are a visionary and one of one. Congratulations on being the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet. The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deep.”

 

Solange shared some photos in front of the Lincoln Center after the gala with the caption “heart so full”.

Solange Knowles makes history

Choreographer Gianna Reisen said “there’s a lot of nuance to it,” speaking of Solange’s score to All Arts. “That’s what I wanted. I wanted something that would kind of keep the audience on their toes.”

“I think that the most exciting thing is getting new people to come and experience ballet,” Reisen said. “It’s not just ‘Sleeping Beauty’ and stuff like that. There are a lot of people that have that kind of mentality, ‘Why would I ever go to the ballet?’ It’s like, no, I promise you. There’s cool stuff happening at the ballet.”

The show will be at the NYC Ballet for several dates in October 2022, and Spring 2023.

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

