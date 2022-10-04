Solange becomes second Black woman to compose for NYC Ballet

Listen to this article here

Solange Knowles became the second Black woman to debut an original composition for the NYC Ballet last week.

The NYC Ballet celebrated the 10th anniversary of its annual all-Fashion Gala where Solange Knowles became the second Black woman to compose an original piece for the famed ballet.

Back in August, Solange announced that she had composed an original score for the NYC Ballet, adding the choreography would be Gianna Reisen, and the score would be performed by the City Ballet Orchestra.

On Saturday, big sister Beyoncè praised Solange’s accomplishment with a heartfelt Instagram post.

“My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you,” Beyoncé wrote. “You are a visionary and one of one. Congratulations on being the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet. The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deep.”

Tina Knowles and Beyoncé came out to support Solange, who recently became the second Black woman to compose an original score for the New York City Ballet. pic.twitter.com/DXxsGzVdm8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 1, 2022

Solange shared some photos in front of the Lincoln Center after the gala with the caption “heart so full”.

solange knowles just made her debut as a ballet composer at NYCB’s fall fashion gala. pic.twitter.com/WZEmJYtUCG — Emily Leibert (@by_emilyleibert) September 29, 2022

Solange Knowles makes history

Choreographer Gianna Reisen said “there’s a lot of nuance to it,” speaking of Solange’s score to All Arts. “That’s what I wanted. I wanted something that would kind of keep the audience on their toes.”

“I think that the most exciting thing is getting new people to come and experience ballet,” Reisen said. “It’s not just ‘Sleeping Beauty’ and stuff like that. There are a lot of people that have that kind of mentality, ‘Why would I ever go to the ballet?’ It’s like, no, I promise you. There’s cool stuff happening at the ballet.”

The show will be at the NYC Ballet for several dates in October 2022, and Spring 2023.