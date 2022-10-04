Deals and recipes: Today is National Taco Day and Taco Tuesday

Listen to this article here

For some of us, the savory sensation of chowing down on a delicious taco (or 3) takes place on any day. But with today being both Taco Tuesday and National Taco Day, the universe is clearly trying to tell us something.

Have you ever been sitting at work, in class, or in the clouds daydreaming about taking that first bite, that delectable descent into a mouthwatering adventure? If so, we’ve got you covered.

In honor of the two holidays commemorating one of the most loved foods on earth, we’ve listed some recipes for you to whip up your own snacks and deals taking place around the country at participating locations.

Just make sure not to pull a Jill Biden and call Mexican Americans “as unique as breakfast tacos.”

Delicious recipes on National Taco Day, Taco Tuesday

Are you looking for hearty meat tacos, vegetarian tacos, or breakfast tacos? Check out this list of recipes from CNN.

Perhaps, you want to create an entire taco bar to show off to your friends? Are you willing to share your messy masterpiece? Food Network has a list of 31 ideas at your disposal.

Looking to spice things up with fish tacos or elote? Check out this list of 30 recipes from Delish.com.

Cheap and free deals

If cooking on Taco Tuesday isn’t part of your repertoire, don’t worry. There’s hope for people like us.

Axios has put together a great list of deals, discounts and rewards at participating restaurants today, such as: Taco Bell, Del Taco, 7-Eleven, El Pollo Loco, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Jack in the Box, On the Border, and more.

You’ll want to call ahead first, as not all stores are participating in the holiday.

Whether you’re cooking or buying on National Taco Day, the resources are out there to make your Taco Tuesday a fiesta feast.