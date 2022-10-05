McLaughlin admitted to asking his parents why he was the “least favorite” even though he was “on the same show as everybody” and his parents responded, “…’It’s a sad truth, but it’s because you’re the Black child on the show.’

Hollywood has more to do to protect its Black stars

Sophia Wilson, 22, a Black cast member on the Freeform show “The Come Up,” a docu-reality series about six Generation Z creatives navigating their careers in New York City, says she has received a wave of racist messaging online, including “really weird and creepy emails” since the show premiered last month.

While Wilson said she ignores the comments, it’s been taking a toll on her mental health.

“It’s been pretty hard to navigate,” Wilson told NBC News of the racist comments, adding that this was her TV debut. “I knew it was just going to get amplified, the more people that see me and hear me on their screens.”