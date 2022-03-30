Samuel L. Jackson, despite being a household name and onscreen for most of his life, had never won an Oscar up until last weekend. In a non-televised event, Denzel Washington proudly presented Jackson with an honorary Academy Award for lifetime achievement at the Governors Awards.

Jackson has appeared in more than 150 films throughout his lifetime. Django Unchained, Jurassic Park, Pulp Fiction, Star Wars, Deep Blue Sea, and Die Hard with a Vengeance, to name a short but impactful few.