Entertainment

Samuel L. Jackson wins lifetime achievement Oscar presented by Denzel

by Ezekiel J. Walker
by Ezekiel J. Walker
Samuel L. Jackson wins lifetime achievement Oscar presented by Denzel
Samuel L Jackson accepts an honorary award at the Governors Awards on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter below and never miss the latest stories affecting Black America.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

Samuel L. Jackson, despite being a household name and onscreen for most of his life, had never won an Oscar up until last weekend. In a non-televised event, Denzel Washington proudly presented Jackson with an honorary Academy Award for lifetime achievement at the Governors Awards.

Jackson has appeared in more than 150 films throughout his lifetime. Django Unchained, Jurassic Park, Pulp Fiction, Star WarsDeep Blue Sea, and Die Hard with a Vengeance, to name a short but impactful few.

Upon accepting the honorary award, Jackson touched on his seemingly lifelong friend Washington, saying, “We’ve come a long way and done a lot of things.”

Samuel L. Jackson is the G.O.A.T for many.

With characters and worlds that placed Jackson in roles underwater, on Earth, and in outer space, he’s proven over the course of his career there is no role in the universe he cannot play. Though his first Academy Award, Denzel even pointed out the irony due to Jackson’s greatest total box office gross of all time, over $27 billion worldwide.

Samuel L. Jackson went on to reflect on his storied career while acknowledging his early lesser-known roles, including Gang Member Number Two, Bum, Hold-Up Man, and Black Guy. Jackson has lived through Hollywood’s best and worst representations of Blacks on screen and participated in the development and furtherance of Black excellence across generations with grace and authenticity.

Jackson credits his family and fans.

“When I got the opportunity, I tried to represent this business the best I do now,” he said after thanking his wife of 42 years, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and their daughter Zoe, calling them “his biggest critics and biggest fans.”

“Thanks to every person who has ever bought a ticket to any movie I was in. It’s truly been an honor and a pleasure to entertain you,” Samuel L. Jackson concluded in his emotional speech.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur and movie junky Ezekiel J. Walker has been writing since forever ago. Shortly after earning a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University, Walker released his first creative nonfiction book and has gone on to author two subsequent books related to African American culture. Walker's work has been published and covered in the Indy Star, Skipping Stones Magazine, Charlotte Magazine and a number of other publications. Right Brain creatively emaciated, Walker decided to try his hand at screenwriting and has won over thirty screenplay awards and film festival selections to date. Throughout his career, Walker has endeavored to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Geekset shines light on blerd culture on podcast...

Questlove won an Oscar for Summer of Soul...

Travis Scott is accused of violating gag order...

Bianca Belair fights for Championship Title at Wrestlemania...

Will Smith pulls up on stage and slaps...

Gathering Place to host outdoor adventures presented by...

Weekly events at Tulsa’s Guthrie Green begin in...

Netflix is testing a new feature that charges...

Gay cartoon characters cause outrage but hypersexual rappers...

Black Kung Fu Cinema blends past and present...