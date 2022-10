While JoMarie Payton (Harriet) played Kellie Shanygne Williams’ (Laura) onscreen mother throughout the 90s classic series, her real life mother, Peggy Williams wrote the “A Family Matters Christmas” script.

Peggy Williams adds, “When I was writing the story, I realized that the story mirrored my life, and through those life experiences, I’ve learned love, understanding, and forgiveness always win.”

The film not only reunites Williams and Payton, but original cast members of the 80’s & 90’s hit sitcom will also be featured. The role of “Hailey” is portrayed by Kellie’s real-life daughter, Hannah Belle Jackson, and her nephew Julius Terry is “Jaxx.” Williams’ parents, Peggy and Ervin Williams, are also the principals behind the film’s production company Dream Merchant Media.