Adnan Syed Of “Serial” Podcast Has Charges Dropped

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
FILE - Adnan Syed, center, the man whose legal saga spawned the hit podcast "Serial," exits the Cummings Courthouse after a Baltimore judge overturned his conviction for the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee on Sept, 19, 2022, in Baltimore. The family of the victim has asked Maryland’s intermediate appellate court to halt Syed’s court case, pending the family’s appeal of a judge’s overturning of Syed’s murder conviction. Prosecutors must decide whether to drop the charges against Syed or retry him for the killing by Oct. 18. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)
Adnan Syed, the subject of the viral podcast “Serial”, had charges dropped Tuesday by Baltimore’s State Attorney prosecutors.

Syed had his 1999 murder conviction overturned last month pending a new trial, after Baltimore prosecutors submitted a request claiming “the state no longer has confidence in the integrity of the conviction.”

State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said last month that her decision on Syed’s case hinged on pending DNA testing being conducted. Mosby said she was prepared to certify Syed’s innocence, if the testing came back exonerating Syed.

 

Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn gave prosecutors 30 days from the date Syed’s convictions were vacated last month. Syed has been on house arrest while the state decided whether they’d drop his charges or retry him.

Victim’s family torn by Adnan Syed release

During last month’s hearing, the brother of Hae Min Lee, who was murdered in 1999, said he felt “blindsided” and “betrayed” by the prosecution. 

“It’s tough for me to swallow, especially for my mom,” Lee told the court on a call from California. “Everyday when I think it’s over…or it’s ended, it always comes back. It’s killing me. It’s really tough.”

 

Lee went on to say it is difficult for him and his family to now think that the person responsible for killing Hae Min could still be free.

Over the past year, prosecutors said they have discovered two alternative suspects in the 1999 murder, at least one of whom, was not disclosed to Syed’s defense in the original trial. Now it seems the state will move forward in its investigation of the two suspects.

