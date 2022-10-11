Joy Hofmeister Receives Endorsement from Five Tribes

Listen to this article here

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Leaders of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations gathered today in Oklahoma City to share their official joint endorsement of State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister as Oklahoma’s next Governor, citing her respect for tribal sovereignty and her commitment to work with the state’s nearly 40 federally recognized tribes for the betterment of all Oklahomans.

“The bond we have with the 39 tribal nations who call our state home is one of Oklahoma’s greatest competitive advantages and what makes Oklahoma entirely unique. As Governor, I will embrace that bond, not break it.

We all benefit from the tribes’ rich history, traditions, culture and people. I will respect the sovereignty of the tribes, not waste your precious tax dollars fighting losing battles with tribal governments. And I will keep our state’s promises so we can foster a better future for all of us,” Hofmeister said.

The Five Tribes represent a total of more than 800,000 citizens of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations living around the country.

“As a gubernatorial candidate, Joy Hofmeister recognizes that we all want the same things: safe communities, a strong economy, a stable workforce, well-funded education, investments in our infrastructure, and a continued focus on health and wellness, family, and community. When it comes to working with the tribal nations in Oklahoma, she understands our sovereignty is not a partisan issue or a threat, but instead is a chance to forge new partnerships while strengthening those that already exist because Oklahomans thrive together when we all work together. This year’s Oklahoma gubernatorial election is the most important in generations for all Oklahomans, and that’s why leaders of the Five Tribes are endorsing Joy Hofmeister to be Oklahoma’s 29th Governor,” the Five Tribes leaders said.

Recent publicly released polling shows a significant tightening in the race between Hofmeister and her opponent Governor Kevin Stitt among likely voters. Public surveys and Hofmeister’s campaign polling have shown Stitt to hold one of the weakest popularity ratings of any Republican figure in Oklahoma. In addition to the scandals that have plagued Stitt’s first term as governor – like squandered COVID relief dollars and the continued misuse of taxpayer funds – voters see Stitt’s unwillingness to partner with Tribal Nations as divisive and detrimental to Oklahoma’s future.

“The sovereign rights and self-determination of Tribal Nations have led to progress and improvements in our local communities that help us all live healthier, safer, more fulfilling lives. We can find common ground, re-establish trust and put partisan games aside for the good of our state,” said Joy Hofmeister.

In the final 28 days of the campaign and with over 515,000 miles on her SUV, Hofmeister will continue traveling to communities throughout the state listening to Oklahomans and sharing her vision for a state with world-class schools and an economy that better supports families.