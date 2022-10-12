Bronny James Signs NIL Nike Endorsement Deal

Listen to this article here

LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., 18, is following in his father’s footsteps after signing a NIL endorsement deal with Nike.

Nike announced Monday that they’ve signed Bronny James along with four other college athletes to NIL (name, image, and likeness) endorsement deals.

Caitlin Clark, Bronny James, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and Juju Watkins all were introduced to the Nike basketball family.

We’re excited to announce the newest student athletes to join our Nike family: Caitlin Clark, Bronny James, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner and Juju Watkins. Hit that ❤️ to show them some love and welcome them to the Nike Basketball fam. pic.twitter.com/xIPZN2raOS — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) October 10, 2022

Bronny is the son of LeBron James, who recently became the highest-earning NBA player in history after signing a two-year $98 million contract extension with the Lakers, bringing his on-court career earnings to $532 million.

LeBron congratulated the “young king” in an instagram post Tuesday.

“For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family,” Bronny, who’s currently a senior at Sierra Canyon High School, told Complex Sports. “Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild—it really means a lot to me.”

Bronny James follows in his father’s footsteps

In 2015, LeBron signed a lifetime deal with Nike that is said to be valued at $1 billion, the largest deal in the history of the company.

LeBron hopes to become the first father-son duo in NBA history, but that would first require the NBA to repeal their age restriction rule. The NBA is currently considering repealing its rule requiring hopeful players to spend a year out of high school before being draft eligible.

“My last year will be played with my son.” LeBron said during this year’s All-Star Weekend, “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”