fbpx
Sports

Bronny James Signs NIL Nike Endorsement Deal

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Bronny James Signs NIL Nike Endorsement Deal
Lebron and his son Bronny. (Sports Illustrated)
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail
Listen to this article here

LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., 18, is following in his father’s footsteps after signing a NIL endorsement deal with Nike.

Nike announced Monday that they’ve signed Bronny James along with four other college athletes to NIL (name, image, and likeness) endorsement deals.

Caitlin Clark, Bronny James, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and Juju Watkins all were introduced to the Nike basketball family.

 

Bronny is the son of LeBron James, who recently became the highest-earning NBA player in history after signing a two-year $98 million contract extension with the Lakers, bringing his on-court career earnings to $532 million.

LeBron congratulated the “young king” in an instagram post Tuesday.

 

“For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family,” Bronny, who’s currently a senior at Sierra Canyon High School, told Complex Sports. “Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild—it really means a lot to me.”

Bronny James follows in his father’s footsteps

In 2015, LeBron signed a lifetime deal with Nike that is said to be valued at $1 billion, the largest deal in the history of the company.

LeBron hopes to become the first father-son duo in NBA history, but that would first require the NBA to repeal their age restriction rule. The NBA is currently considering repealing its rule requiring hopeful players to spend a year out of high school before being draft eligible.

“My last year will be played with my son.” LeBron said during this year’s All-Star Weekend, “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Deshaun Watson arrives at Browns facility after two...

OKC Thunder taps 26 Black students for next...

Draymond Green punches teammate Jordan Poole in practice...

Police complaint filed after Rams’ Bobby Wagner tackles...

76ers’ Doc Rivers teaches Black history at training...

Hector Lopez, MLB’s First Black AAA Manager, Passes...

The Brooklyn Nets have 99 problems and accountability...

LaVar Ball Was Right As All Three Sons...

Brett Favre shows paused as Twitter compares coverage...

Rihanna to perform at this year’s Super Bowl...