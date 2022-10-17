fbpx
Sports

Bronny James Signs NIL Deal With Beats By Dre

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Sierra Canyon's Bronny James #0 is seen against Paul VI during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 20, 2020, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Bronny James has inked an NIL deal with Beats By Dre, making him the first high school athlete to sign with the brand.

In 2008, LeBron James became the first athlete to be signed by Beats By Dre, and now 14 years later his namesake, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. has become the first high school athlete to sign.

“All in the family” LeBron captioned the newest Beats By Dre ad shared in an Instagram post.

 

The news of the latest NIL (name, image, and likeness) deal for Bronny comes a week after a Nike endorsement deal was revealed. Nike announced last week that they signed Bronny James along with four other college athletes to NIL deals.

“For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family,” Bronny, who’s currently a senior at Sierra Canyon High School, told Complex Sports. “Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild—it really means a lot to me.”

Lebron and Bronny push Beats by Dre

LeBron was one of the early investors in Beats By Dre and reportedly made nearly $1 billion when the brand was purchased by Apple for $3 billion in 2014.

He has long said a dream of his is to end up sharing the NBA court with his son Bronny, making them the first father-son duo in NBA history

“My last year will be played with my son.” LeBron said during this year’s All-Star Weekend, “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

If the endorsement deals are any sign of what’s to come, it seems an almost certainty that one day we will see Bronny James follow in his father’s footsteps and see the two share the same court.

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

